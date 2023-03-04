Commentary roundup: What newspapers around the state are saying

Dallas Morning News

Shifting police training from a warrior mentality to a servant mindset is something cities across the country have to grapple with. Improving police training methods is a step toward a safer and more just society. We are proud that Dallas is leading the way on these efforts.

And we are also proud that a leading Republican senator, our own John Cornyn, has recognized the importance of teaching police de-escalation strategies. As our newsroom reported last week, Cornyn joined Mayor Eric Johnson at the Dallas Police Academy to highlight a new federal law mirroring Dallas’ current de-escalation procedures.

The Law Enforcement De-Escalation Training Act authored by Cornyn is a great achievement for the country and Texas. Cornyn’s bipartisan work stands out when members of his own party are hesitant or hostile about taking excessive use of force seriously. The new federal grants will be used to train officers to better engage people in need of mental health services and social programs.

But de-escalation training, while important, is not the only piece of the puzzle to a safer community for all. We must consider the mental health of officers, thinking seriously about the effects their service has on their personal lives.

Many police officers do not recognize or give voice to the help they need. The great majority of police officers are doing their jobs the right way and providing a critical service to our cities. It’s a job few want or can do. We must ensure that officers who need help get it.

Houston Chronicle

March 1 editorial, "Texans are reeling from inflation. Here's how a tax cut can help."

A recent bill filed by state Sens. Royce West (D-Dallas) and Bob Hall (R-Edgewood) would cut the sales tax rate from 6.25 percent to 5.75 percent. The reduction would cost the state treasury $7 billion, or roughly 8 percent of the $87.9 billion in discretionary revenue that the state comptroller estimates would come from sales tax receipts in the next two-year budget cycle. West told Hearst Newspapers' Jeremy Wallace that the intention is to pair the sales tax cut with the $15 billion the state has earmarked for a property tax relief package.

"We're flush with cash," West said.

It's true, and that's why now is as good a time as any to reward Texans whose dollar isn't stretching as far as it used to. Cutting the sales tax rate to 5.75 percent would bring Texas closer to the middle of the pack nationwide compared with other states. It could make Texas, which has already added nearly a half-million more residents in the past year, even more attractive to people and businesses eager to relocate. The fact that the sales tax cut has bipartisan support, including from Abbott, and would not apply toward the state's constitutional spending cap is also critical.

Yet in the frenzy to spend down the surplus, we can't kid ourselves that Texas will always have extra cash on hand. Many economists are predicting an economic recession, particularly as the Federal Reserve focuses on raising interest rates to cool down inflation. That could mean that sales tax receipts under a reduced rate might not be as robust as they have been in this most recent cycle. That could lead to painful budget cuts in the future, or worse, a sales tax hike to make up for the lost revenue.

Tax cuts alone are not a panacea for the vast number of problems in our state that need fixing, from underpaid teachers to a broken foster care system to unfunded pension liabilities. The guiding principles for spreading the wealth of a $33 billion surplus should be to impact as many people as possible and bridge the yawning wealth gap between the poorest and richest Texans at a time of economic unrest. Lowering the sales tax is a perfect place to start.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

March 2 editorial, "No surprises in list of fixes for Texas teacher shortage. Will the legislature act?"

We can only imagine how everything from the pandemic to news of school shootings contribute to teachers feeling stressed out. They're not only teaching our kids academics, they're our kids' confidantes, security guards, counselors, and lay-health professionals. That's a lot — too much — for one person.

More counseling staff and security personnel are necessary, especially in certain urban and suburban school districts, to combat ongoing — and increasing — student behavioral issues. No teacher should have to stop facilitating a test to worry about how best to break up a fight between students.

If there is a downside, it's that all these items cost money — a lot of it. But Abbott's office has made a show of mentioning our state's massive surplus this year. What better way to put it to use than to make a property tax cut and resolve so many of our teachers' concerns.

It now rests on the legislature to follow through with these concepts and turn them from grievances and items on a wish list to things teachers a year from now will count as benefits. Resolving issues teachers have won't immediately fix Texas' teacher shortage and wider problems with our educational system, but it will be one more step toward a better education for our kids.

The task force did not mince words, when it came to its suggestions: "The Texas legislature, the [Texas Education Agency], and school systems should prioritize enacting and fully funding these recommendations to ensure that every Texas school is staffed with effective, supportive, and committed teachers," the report read.

San Antonio Express-News

Feb. 28 editorial, "Lack of transparency allowed Uvalde CISD’s Pete Arredondo to upgrade discharge."

A lack of communication and transparency continues to plague Uvalde CISD.

It is a lack of communication that contributed to a delayed response to thwart the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in which 19 children and two teachers were murdered.

It is a lack of communication and transparency that allowed fired Uvalde school district Police Chief Pedro “Pete” Arredondo to quietly appeal and win an upgrade to his discharge designation.

The Texas Tribune reported that the Texas Rangers, a division of DPS, are conducting a criminal investigation into the shooting at Robb Elementary and have sent an initial report to prosecutors, according to a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety. Sadly, DPS has said it won’t discipline any more officers.

Two months after the shooting, the school district’s board fired Arredondo. He was widely blamed for the disastrous and delayed police response, although we have long contended that many share the blame for the police response.