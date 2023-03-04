Open in App
Newark, NJ
See more from this location?
CBS New York

Theodore scores in shootout, Golden Knights beat Devils 4-3

By CBS New York,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qpY5O_0l7dj6Wx00

LAS VEGAS -- Shea Theodore scored in the fourth round of a shootout to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils on Friday night.

Jonathan Marchessault had two goals and an assist, and Jack Eichel also scored for Western Conference-leading Vegas, which won for the eighth time in 11 games (8-1-2). Adin Hill had a career-high 46 saves.

"Tonight was kind of a playoff-type game," Hill said. "I'm glad we got the win. They have some good players and a lot of skill in their lineup. They're a fast team."

Coach Bill Cassidy said the Golden Knights weren't initially ready to handle the Devils' speed, which showed as they were outshot 16-4 in the first period as Vegas fell behind 2-1.

"Tonight we weren't prepared to play, but Adin sure was," Cassidy said. "It was a great performance. Good for Adin, he was really on tonight."

Dawson Mercer, Jesper Bratt and Miles Wood scored goals for New Jersey, which is 9-2-2 in its last 13 games. Akira Schmid had 25 saves.

After an overtime period in which New Jersey outshot Vegas 8-0, the first seven shooters in the tiebreaker were stopped before Theodore beat Schmid for the win.

Wood tied the score 3-3 with 7:07 left in the third as he converted the rebound of his own shot in front after a centering pass from Jesper Boqvist.

Eichel had given the Golden Knights the lead 3:47 into the third as beat Schmid through the five-hole after a pass from Marchessault on a 2-on-1 rush.

Marchessault got Vegas on the scoreboard first 7:48 into the game as he got his 400th career point (178 goals, 222 assists).

Bratt tied it 1-1 on a power play as he got his 25th of the season with 4:44 left in the first and Mercer put the Devils ahead with 28 seconds left in the opening period as he scored for the eighth straight game.

"I liked the way we started the game," Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. "But their goalie made a couple of big saves."

Marchessault tied it 2-2 with his 19th of the season with 7:10 remaining in the second.

NOTES

Mercer's eight-game goal streak is the longest in the league this year. ... The Golden Knights have won eight straight games at home, with their last loss coming Jan. 19, a 3-2 defeat to Detroit. ... Knights forward William Carrier left the game near the end of the first period with what Cassidy called a "lower body injury." Cassidy he'd have a better idea of Carrier's status on Saturday. ... It was the Knights' fourth overtime in their last six games. ... The Devils remained one of only two teams — along with Toronto — that hasn't been shut out this season.

UP NEXT

Devils: At Arizona on Sunday to finish a three-game trip.

Golden Knights: Host Montreal on Sunday to finish a three-game homestand.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
Armored Brinks truck robbed outside Home Depot in New Jersey
Woodbridge Township, NJ1 day ago
Search for answers as another whale washes up dead on the Jersey Shore
Seaside Park, NJ2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bailey, Fasching lead Islanders to win over Sabres
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Senate Democratic leader Schumer says he’ll vote with GOP on overturning controversial DC crime bill
Washington, DC1 day ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD1 day ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Long Island community reeling after 6-year-old found dead in home
West Babylon, NY2 days ago
Alex Murdaugh's Maximum-Security Prison Has A Disturbing History Of Violent Inmate Assaults & Alleged Crooked Cops
Columbia, SC1 day ago
Sad Information On The Disappearance of DJ Jeffrey Vandergrift aka JV of Wild 94.9
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Good Samaritan first on scene of L.I. plane crash speaks out
Lindenhurst, NY1 day ago
Sources: 2 high school students shot at Brooklyn bodega
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Report: Jets in talks with Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Sources: Christopher Fox, brother of actress and model Julia Fox, faces host of charges in ghost gun bust
New York City, NY1 hour ago
Retired NBA star Shawn Kemp held after drive-by shooting
Tacoma, WA6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy