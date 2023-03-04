Open in App
East Brunswick, NJ
New York Post

NJ eye doctor Mark Leitman’s office is a must-see!

By Dean Balsamini,

5 days ago

This eye doctor’s office is a must-see!

You may need your peepers checked after stepping into the wacky waiting room of New Jersey ophthalmologist Mark Leitman.

The hippy-dippy doctor’s East Brunswick work digs resemble a funhouse/Mardi Gras mashup, resplendent with clowns, collectibles, crystals, mannequins and other items that catch his eye.

He doesn’t worry if outsiders find his over-the-top optics an eyesore.

“If you’re not living on the edge you’re taking up too much space,” the happy-go-lucky 76-year-old quipped to The Post.

The self-described collector, originally from Laurelton, Queens, is the creative curator of jam-packed space.

“It’s everything I’ve loved over 50 years!” Leitman exclaimed, like Willy Wonka on a sugar high. “I am never unhappy!”

For decades, Leitman has added a trinket here, or a mineral there from his travels to stores, shops, and adventures abroad.

It all started with a crystal rock from Colombia that Leitman admired and brought to work. He was hooked.

The self-described collector — who hails from Laurelton, Queens — is the creative curator of the wall-to-wall, kaleidoscope-like space.
Stefano Giovannini

“As a child I did coin collecting. But the color of the rocks really amazed me. And I have every colorful rock. Then, I moved onto shells and then I moved onto colorful feathers. I went to all the zoos. I donated to zoos and they let me go in the cage and get the feathers. If I see a bird store, I’ll ask, ‘Can I have that feather?’ ” he explained.

The doc also digs sulfur crystals he obtained from the top of a volcano on the island of Dominica in the eastern Caribbean Sea.  “It’s always something different,” he noted.

His office floor, ceiling and walls are etched with meaty maxims like, “Happiness is treasure hunting” and “Unapologetically Bohemian.”

Leitman has been decorating his office with quirky items for nearly 50 years.
Stefano Giovannini

“You know who gets it? Collectors,” Leitman explained. “This is not a free ride. It takes a lot of effort!”

The zany office belies Leitman’s bonafides: He completed ophthalmic training at Albert Einstein Medical School, where he was chief resident, and authored a book on eye examination and diagnosis while in med school that is now in its 10th edition and translated into nine languages.

Leitman’s reception room is like no other office in town.
Stefano Giovannini

His employees see eye-to-eye with their boss.

“Dr. Leitman calls it a jewelry box of everything. It’s just a fun house, a fun place. I love it. The kids [patients] love it,” gushed loyal receptionist Terry Hadzimichalis, who has been working with the good doctor for over 25 years.

The zany office belies Leitman’s bonafides.
Stefano Giovannini

“He’s one of a kind. When I first came here, it was like, wow,” said Joann Anderson, the eye doctor’s tech and billing person. “He has a great imagination. He likes colorful things.”

First-time patients have been known to walk in the front door and reverse field when they encounter the sensory assault. “They walk out, then call us and ask, ‘Where are you?’ [located],” Anderson laughed.

Even the office bathroom is flush with bright-colored items.
Stefano Giovannini
The Queens native has a soft spot for Coney Island.
Stefano Giovannini

Leitman always looks on the bright side of life. “If you’re not living on the edge you’re taking up too much space,” he says.
Stefano Giovannini

Not everyone thinks Leitman is a visionary.

“Patients will come in and complain [about the optic overload] and you know what I think when someone complains?” the eye-doc asked. “Oh my god, can you imagine living with that person!”

