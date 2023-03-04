All in the family

EVELETH—Ashley (Koivunen) Judnick and husband Andrew Judnick carried on a tradition when they purchased Marge’s Drive-in Liquor Store, and “Grandma Ann and Great Auntie Jean are both thrilled to see the store open and in the family still,” Ashley Judnick said of her grandmother Ann Gentile and aunt Jean Harju in an email interview. “Although I was never able to meet my great-grandparents, I think that they would be thrilled too!”

In the 1940s there was a 3.2 beer tavern on Eveleth’s main street called Corky’s Tavern. Joseph Gentile from Gilbert and his wife Marge and their family had moved to Eveleth in the early 1940s and opened the little bar. Marge’s Liquors opened in 1945.

“Five years after opening up for business, the Gentiles bought a nearby building and sometime after that they also bought the Nancarrow building on the corner of Grant Avenue and Fayal Road. Eventually the Gentiles would turn the corner location into a focal point of the Eveleth business community,” reads a Mesabi Daily News story from several years ago. Harju and Gentile then owned and operated the store after their father Corky Gentile died in 1987.

Ashley Judnick said, “We had our family holidays in the apartment upstairs, and I also lived above the liquor store with my dad (Tim Koivunen) and brother from sixth grade until I left for college. I have a lot of fond memories here but whenever asked about owning the liquor store at some point, when Auntie Jean and Grandma Ann wanted to retire, I always shrugged it off because it had never interested me when I was younger. Well, fast forward to April 18, 2021. Auntie Jean and Grandma closed the store after trying to find someone to buy it for quite some time. The building then sat empty, with the lights off, which was very sad to see, especially because of how big of a piece of my family history it was.”

In the spring of 2022, the building was still for sale, and Ashley Judnick said, “My Auntie Margie (Margie Koivunen who owns the Roosevelt bar in Eveleth) was asking us if we knew of anyone who would possibly want to reopen it again. I told her that I couldn’t think of anyone but would keep my eyes and ears open. About a week later I was casually talking with Andrew telling him of my conversation with Auntie Margie about the store, and somehow, we started thinking about the possibility of us reopening it.

“The idea of it staying in the family and being open again really sparked my interest and sounded like a great idea. We started doing some research and talked with a few people about the logistics of reopening it. Once the ball started rolling, it didn’t stop. We bought the building in August and started renovations on the inside in September. Once all the cosmetic updates on the inside of the store were done, we got new shelving and Andrew built our checkout counter. From there we started ordering inventory, getting our point-of-sale system up and running, and ironing out the final details of reopening.”

After being closed for a year and a half, the Judnicks opened the store to the public on Dec. 9. Ashley Judnick said, “We will be keeping the same name, Marge’s Liquor, we never even thought about changing it because it has always been Marge’s. Andrew and I have no background in business or knowledge of how to operate one, but thankfully we have the support of my Auntie Margie and Uncle Bobby, Great Aunt Jean, Grandma Ann and Uncle Joey, who all have owned and operated liquor businesses in Eveleth. We are learning as we go, and boy, have we already learned a lot! We plan to do tastings before holidays and also start some of our own new traditions here. We hope to keep a wide variety of inventory —however, nothing could beat Auntie Jean’s, she had just about everything in here before! And yes, the big old cash register that Auntie Jean used until the day they closed will also be back once we can find a spot for it.”

Ashley Judnick is 27 and Andrew Judnick is 31. “We got married in 2018 and just welcomed our son Luka into our family on Feb. 4, 2022. I am from Eveleth and Andrew is from Virginia, the rivalry is still very much alive between us despite the newly combined school districts,” she said. Andrew’s parents are Bob and Kathy Judnick, Ashley’s are Tim Koivunen and stepmother Rachel Koivunen, and mother is Samantha Henkel Koivunen. Ashley said, “I have one brother, Aaron, a step-brother Logan, and step-sister Claire. Andrew has one brother, Louie, and one sister Ally. We both are very close with our families and have been so fortunate to have their support throughout our lives.”

Ashley Judnick graduated from Eveleth-Gilbert in 2014 and Andrew from Virginia in 2010. Andrew went on to get his associate degree in carpentry in North Dakota and then moved home to start his career with the Parks and Recreation Department with the City of Virginia in 2014. Ashley graduated from the University of MN Duluth in 2018 with bachelor’s degrees in criminology and sociology. Ashley had planned on pursuing a career as a probation officer until getting a job at Resurrection and St. Joseph Catholic Churches as their Director of Religious Education until she started full-time at the liquor store.

She said of the new business venture, “This would not have been possible without all of the help and support from our family and friends who put in many hours helping us get the store ready to open again. We are also so thankful for all our customers and their support. We hope to be able to continue my family’s legacy in downtown Eveleth for many, many years.”