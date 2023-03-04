Open in App
One to watch: Jawny

By Kate Hutchinson,

5 days ago
Jawny Photograph: Michael Tyrone Delaney

The first question that shows up when you tap this musician’s name into a search engine is “How did Jawny get famous?” Such is the Californian’s kickflip-fast rise from skateboarder making SoundCloud beats to bone fide indie pop star with millions of streams, a major-label debut and a bottle-blond-bandana look that suggests a normcore Axl Rose. This combination is, of course, TikTok catnip. Like the bowl-cut viral sensation Oliver Tree , with whom he has toured the States, 27-year-old Jawny – born Jacob Lee-Nicholas Sullenger – seems to be as much a micro-sketch comedian as he is a musician and social media soundtracker.

His breakout tune, 2019’s Honeypie – released under previous alias Johnny Utah – was a lithe, bouncy breeze of falsetto funk that caught the ear of someone who knows a viral hit when she hears one: Doja Cat . And his new first full-length album, It’s Never Fair, Always True , has a broader Y2K moodboard. Strawberry Chainsaw has the bright guitar thrum of the Strokes; other tracks clearly nod to Weezer, Phoenix and Kings of Leon amid Jawny’s boy-next-door whimsy. There’s even a passing of the weirdo-cherub baton on Take it Back, featuring Beck and sounding like something the midnite vulture himself might have written in 1999.

It’s all very “flicking through a 2002 copy of NME ”, except Jawny’s sound is as slick as Harry Styles. How did Jawny get famous? The songs seem to speak for themselves.

