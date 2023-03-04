Open in App
Mesa Independent

Emergency rental, mortgage and utility assistance program ends in Mesa

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28vUvr_0l7dfoEO00

Mesa’s emergency rental and utility assistance program, created in 2020 in response to COVID-19’s financial impact on city residents, has closed with all money spent

The program helped more than 9,500 households prevent eviction and possible homelessness due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The final numbers include federal funds for mortgage assistance to avoid foreclosure.

“We are grateful for the direct federal funding to help both renters and landlords with rent and utility payments when they were financially impacted by the pandemic and for the mortgage assistance funding to help residents keep their homes,” Mary Brandon, Mesa community services deputy director, said in a release. “We also appreciate the many city and temporary employees who helped make the (emergency rental and utility assistance) program a huge success.”

Mesa began allocating federal funding in July 2020 to help low-income residents financially impacted by COVID. The city distributed more than $56 million in program funds through February 2023 for rent, utilities and mortgage.

City staff received numerous emails and letters of gratitude from residents who benefited from emergency rental and utility assistance program assistance, including:

  • “I literally started crying when I got your email. I was seriously at the end of my rope. Facing eviction and my 6 year old was admitted to hospital with RSV… I was having a slight panic attack and I read your email and completely lost it, the best Christmas gift ever,” said Amy.
  • “Thank you with all of my heart for the help….you made my day. Please know I will forever be grateful for the ERAP assistance,” said Elizabeth.
  • “I can’t thank you enough for this help, I am very grateful at the bottom of my heart and my children are very happy,” said Renee.

To review the program statistics, visit the ERAP data dashboard at data.mesaaz.gov/stories/s/ERAP-Dashboard/drz4-3caq .

While ERAP has ended, the city of Mesa’s Public Housing Authority administers the Section 8 housing choice voucher program, emergency housing vouchers, security deposit assistance and other rental assistance programs. A New Leaf, Save the Family and Mesa United Way are among the local nonprofit organizations that can also provide assistance to prevent homelessness or eviction.

