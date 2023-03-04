Snowfall totals reported across western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several areas in western Massachusetts are seeing significant snowfall amounts Saturday morning. When is the snow going to end on Saturday?
Here is a look at some snowfall totals from across western Massachusetts on Saturday:
Franklin County
- Hawley 11″
- Colrain 9.3″
- Conway 8.4″
- Greenfield 7.5″
- Northfield 6″
- Leverett 6″
- Ashfield 12.1″
- Rowe 11.8″
- Buckland 9.5″
- Leyden 9″
- Bernardston 5.0″
- Sunderland 4.2″
Hampshire County
- Goshen 9″
- Williamsburg 7″
- Westhampton 8″
- Southampton 7.8″
- Northampton 7″
- Amherst 3.5″
- Plainfield 8.6″
Hampden County
- Blandford 7″
- Chicopee 5.5″
- Agawam 3.3″
- Springfield 3″
- Southwick 3.8″
- Westfield 4.5″
- West Springfield 4.5″
Berkshire County
- Windsor 8″
- Middlefield 8″
- North Adams 7.9″
- Cheshire 7.5″
- Hinsdale 7.5″
- Lenox 7.0″
- Williamstown 5.8″
- Sandisfield 4.6″
- Pittsfield 3.5″
- Becket 3.0″
- Stockbridge 3.0″
Here are some tips on how to correctly measure the snowfall:
- Measure a cold untreated surface such as your deck, or outdoor table or you can place a plank of wood on top of your grass before the start of the snow and use that as a snowboard and measure from there.
- Take three measurements in different spots and take the average of the three
- Push the ruler straight into the snow, perpendicular to the ground and not at an angle
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Take it as soon as the snow stops falling, don’t wait too long because the snow will compact
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0