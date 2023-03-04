Snowfall totals reported across western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several areas in western Massachusetts are seeing significant snowfall amounts Saturday morning.

Here is a look at some snowfall totals from across western Massachusetts on Saturday:

Franklin County

Hawley 11″

Colrain 9.3″

Conway 8.4″

Greenfield 7.5″

Northfield 6″

Leverett 6″

Ashfield 12.1″

Rowe 11.8″

Buckland 9.5″

Leyden 9″

Bernardston 5.0″

Sunderland 4.2″

Hampshire County

Goshen 9″

Williamsburg 7″

Westhampton 8″

Southampton 7.8″

Northampton 7″

Amherst 3.5″

Plainfield 8.6″

Hampden County

Blandford 7″

Chicopee 5.5″

Agawam 3.3″

Springfield 3″

Southwick 3.8″

Westfield 4.5″

West Springfield 4.5″

Berkshire County

Windsor 8″

Middlefield 8″

North Adams 7.9″

Cheshire 7.5″

Hinsdale 7.5″

Lenox 7.0″

Williamstown 5.8″

Sandisfield 4.6″

Pittsfield 3.5″

Becket 3.0″

Stockbridge 3.0″

Here are some tips on how to correctly measure the snowfall:

Measure a cold untreated surface such as your deck, or outdoor table or you can place a plank of wood on top of your grass before the start of the snow and use that as a snowboard and measure from there.

Take three measurements in different spots and take the average of the three

Push the ruler straight into the snow, perpendicular to the ground and not at an angle

Take it as soon as the snow stops falling, don’t wait too long because the snow will compact

