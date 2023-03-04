Open in App
Massachusetts State
WWLP

Snowfall totals reported across western Massachusetts

By Emma McCorkindaleChris Bouzakis,

5 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several areas in western Massachusetts are seeing significant snowfall amounts Saturday morning.

When is the snow going to end on Saturday?

Here is a look at some snowfall totals from across western Massachusetts on Saturday:

Franklin County

  • Hawley 11″
  • Colrain 9.3″
  • Conway 8.4″
  • Greenfield 7.5″
  • Northfield 6″
  • Leverett 6″
  • Ashfield 12.1″
  • Rowe 11.8″
  • Buckland 9.5″
  • Leyden 9″
  • Bernardston 5.0″
  • Sunderland 4.2″

Hampshire County

  • Goshen 9″
  • Williamsburg 7″
  • Westhampton 8″
  • Southampton 7.8″
  • Northampton 7″
  • Amherst 3.5″
  • Plainfield 8.6″

Hampden County

  • Blandford 7″
  • Chicopee 5.5″
  • Agawam 3.3″
  • Springfield 3″
  • Southwick 3.8″
  • Westfield 4.5″
  • West Springfield 4.5″

Berkshire County

  • Windsor 8″
  • Middlefield 8″
  • North Adams 7.9″
  • Cheshire 7.5″
  • Hinsdale 7.5″
  • Lenox 7.0″
  • Williamstown 5.8″
  • Sandisfield 4.6″
  • Pittsfield 3.5″
  • Becket 3.0″
  • Stockbridge 3.0″

Here are some tips on how to correctly measure the snowfall:

  • Measure a cold untreated surface such as your deck, or outdoor table or you can place a plank of wood on top of your grass before the start of the snow and use that as a snowboard and measure from there.
  • Take three measurements in different spots and take the average of the three
  • Push the ruler straight into the snow, perpendicular to the ground and not at an angle
  • Take it as soon as the snow stops falling, don’t wait too long because the snow will compact
