Girls basketball: Ponies turn back Woodbury in section opener

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Lexi Karlen and Elise Dieterle combined for 37 points to help send the Stillwater girls basketball team to a 57-24 victory over sixth-seeded Woodbury in the Section 4AAAA quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 1 at Stillwater Area High School.

Karlen, the only senior on the roster for the second-seeded Ponies (22-5), tossed in a game-high 20 points to lead the way. Dieterle added 17 points as Stillwater limited the Royals (7-20) to just 10 points in the first half.

With the victory, Stillwater travels to second-seeded White Bear Lake for a semifinal match-up on Saturday, March 4 in a rematch of last year’s section finals. The Bears (22-4) advanced with a 70-18 victory over St. Paul Central.

Annika Peper added 11 points for Stillwater, which also defeated the Royals twice during the regular season.

“We defended really well,” Ponies coach Tim Peper said. “Our big kids also did a really good job of passing inside the zone and ultimately kicking it out for threes.”

No player scored more than four points for Woodbury.

“I’m proud of them for playing so well defensively and sharing the ball on offense in the second half,” Peper said.

Woodbury 10 14 — 24

Stillwater 35 22 — 57

Woodbury (pts): Coco Scanlan 2, Lauren Pelke 3, Rachel Orbell 4, Olivia Halunen 4, Emma Brown 4, Clare Morris 3 and Mattea Henry 4.

Stillwater: Liana Buckhalton 2, Annika Peper 11, Peyton Shaffer 2, Amy Thompson 5, Elise Dieterle 17 and Lexi Karlen 20.

Stillwater 57, Park 50

At Oak Park Heights, Amy Thompson delivered 18 points to help the Ponies get back on track with a 57-50 Suburban East Conference victory over Park on Saturday, Feb. 25 at SAHS.

Stillwater entered the game having lost back-to-back games for the first time all season, but the Ponies jumped out to a 14-point halftime lead and turned back a surge from the Wolfpack (8-10 SEC, 11-6) in the second half.

“We were up at half, but they shot 60 percent from the three-point line in the second half,” Ponies coach Tim Peper said. “It seemed like they shot even better than that. Some of that is we need to do a better job defensively, but they got hot and everything they threw up there went in.”

The victory put the Ponies in sole possession of third place in the SEC standings behind East Ridge (17-1, 23-4) and White Bear Lake (15-3, 23-4).

Lexi Karlen added 14 points for the Ponies while Peyton Shaffer and Elise Dieterle added eight points apiece.

“We really had to work to make sure we won that game and the girls did a great job of executing down the stretch,” Peper said. “They did a good job of playing wiht composure.”

Park 50

Stillwater 57

Park (pts): Sydnee Nelson 9, Tori Henderson 20, Edie Walton 7, Bryleigh Dana 9, Emma Ambroz 3 and Morgan Leick 2.

Stillwater: Liana Buckhalton 7, Annika Peper 2, Peyton Shaffer 8, Amy Thompson 18, Elise Dieterle 8 and Lexi Karlen 14.

Roseville 50, Stillwater 46

At Roseville, a victory could have earned the Ponies a share of second place in the SEC standings, but Roseville rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat Stillwater 50-46 in a conference game on Friday, Feb. 24 at Roseville Area High School.

Elise Dieterle supplied a game-high 21 points, but the Ponies struggled with Roseville’s pressure throughout the game.

“We did not handle their pressure great,” Ponies coach Tim Peper said. “They didn’t allow us to get into any type of offense. Our field goal percentage was good, but the turnovers were killers.”

Stillwater had a few opportunities to tie the game down the stretch, but were unable to convert. Drew Johnston led the Raiders (13-5 SEC, 16-10) with 18 points.

“I wish we would have won it, but it was a good game to get you battle-tested for sections,” Peper said.

Stillwater 28 18 — 46

Roseville 19 31 — 50

Stillwater (pts): Liana Buckhalton 6, Peyton Shaffer 2, Amy Thompson 3, Elise Dieterle 21 and Lexi Karlen 14.

Roseville: Kendall Barnes 13, Drew Johnston 18, Mira Jackson 2, Lily Peper 9, Lucy Sundberg 4 and Annabelle Geehan-Boone 4.