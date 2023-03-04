Open in App
Coachella, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

‘Safety Matters’: School officials didn’t follow safety protocols in loaded gun incident

By Jake Ingrassia,

5 days ago
A News Channel 3 investigation has uncovered that school officials didn't follow safety protocols after a loaded gun was found in a valley high school student's backpack earlier this year.

In response to outraged parents, scared students and KESQ's questions, the district is making changes.

On Jan. 20, school staff discovered a handgun loaded with bullets in a student's backpack at Coachella Valley High School in Coachella.

Coachella Valley Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Luis Valentino apologized for a lack of transparency surrounding the incident after the school's principal initially said an "object" that posed no threat was found in an email to parents. The district did not reveal it was a gun for six days.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia presses the school district – why was that information withheld, and what are the mandated procedures for communicating about emergencies with the community and police? Plus – what we've uncovered about policies from Palm Springs Unified and Desert Sands Unified school districts.

We're going in-depth about what plays out when school campuses turn dangerous – in our special report: "Safety Matters" – Thursday at 6 p.m. on KESQ.

