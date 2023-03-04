Albany Sheriff: Pair arrested for illegal gun possession

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple, Sr. reports the arrest of two Albany men, Michael Temple, 22, and James Willard, 26. The pair allegedly illegally possessed two firearms.

On March 3, around 11 a.m., Sheriff’s Deputies pulled over a car in the area of Elk Street and Robin Street in Albany for a traffic violation. Officers report they found the driver, Temple, had a suspended NYS permit. When deputies tried to place Temple in custody they noticed a loaded Glock 19 9 mm handgun in the driver’s door compartment. Deputies also found Temple had a loaded REX Delta M 9mm handgun on his waistband. Willard was also taken into custody. Officers report both Temple and Willard did not have the right to possess the firearms.

Guns seized by Albany Sheriff Deputies

Temple was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, and a traffic violation. Willard was charged with one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, and a traffic violation. Both will be arraigned by the City of Albany Court on March 3.

