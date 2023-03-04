Open in App
Rochester, NY
News 8 WROC

Woman stabbed near Mazda Terrace, police say

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pmleY_0l7dO4na00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating a stabbing that took place Friday evening in the area of Mazda Terrace and N Clinton Avenue.

According to the RPD, a 47-year-old woman was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle suffering from at least one minor cut to her lower body. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. Officers say her injuries are not life-threatening.

Police are unsure of the circumstances that led up to the incident. Officers say the victim changed the events leading up to the incident numerous times while speaking with her.

Police ask anyone with further information to call 911.

