2023 NFL combine: Bills have formal meeting with WR Jordan Addison

Jordan Addison is firmly on the Buffalo Bills’ radar ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

Addison said at his press conference from the combine that he had a formal interview with the Bills in Indianapolis. Teams are allowed to hold 45 such meetings with prospects at the event and Buffalo tabbed Addison for one of those slots.

Addison also made note during his interview that Stefon Diggs is a player he models his game after. Addison’s comments on Diggs can be found via the WIVB-TV clip below:

Heading into the draft, Addison is one of the top prospects at the wide receiver position. If Buffalo has interest, the Bills would likely have to use their top pick at No. 27 overall on him.

…if he’s there.

A recent mock draft from NFL.com suggests the Bills could draft Addison. However, Buffalo trades up to the No. 20 pick to do so.

Last season at USC, Addison recorded 59 catches for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games played.

The Bills do have Diggs at the top of their receiving chart. In 2022, Gabe Davis was inconsistent as a No. 2 and thrived more when he was third in the pecking order in previous years.

Bare minimum, pushing Davis with a top rookie could bring out the best in him, which can only help the Bills offense.