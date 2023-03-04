Open in App
Buffalo, NY
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL combine: Bills have formal meeting with WR Jordan Addison

By Nick Wojton,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jROxQ_0l7dNmJy00

Jordan Addison is firmly on the Buffalo Bills’ radar ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

Addison said at his press conference from the combine that he had a formal interview with the Bills in Indianapolis. Teams are allowed to hold 45 such meetings with prospects at the event and Buffalo tabbed Addison for one of those slots.

Addison also made note during his interview that Stefon Diggs is a player he models his game after. Addison’s comments on Diggs can be found via the WIVB-TV clip below:

Heading into the draft, Addison is one of the top prospects at the wide receiver position. If Buffalo has interest, the Bills would likely have to use their top pick at No. 27 overall on him.

…if he’s there.

A recent mock draft from NFL.com suggests the Bills could draft Addison. However, Buffalo trades up to the No. 20 pick to do so.

Last season at USC, Addison recorded 59 catches for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games played.

The Bills do have Diggs at the top of their receiving chart. In 2022, Gabe Davis was inconsistent as a No. 2 and thrived more when he was third in the pecking order in previous years.

Bare minimum, pushing Davis with a top rookie could bring out the best in him, which can only help the Bills offense.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Around the North: Lamar Jackson becomes available and suddenly nobody wants him
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Latest mock draft has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the AFC North
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
NFL players don't understand why Lamar Jackson's market has reportedly dried up
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
CBS Sports suggests Titans-Dolphins trade for Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Sean Payton is trying to inspire the Broncos by parking an old, mirrorless car at Denver facilities
Denver, CO2 days ago
LeBron James is absolutely wrong if he thinks Bronny is better than anyone in the NBA
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Steven Adams reportedly called Ja Morant out in a team meeting before he posted his gun video
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Maryland defensive lineman will enter transfer portal, could be big USC target
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Could Aaron Rodgers become a Minnesota Viking?
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Commanders named a potential landing spot for top free-agent linebacker
Washington, DC2 days ago
Report: Titans are not shopping Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Panthers named top trade destination for Titans RB Derrick Henry
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
CBS Sports has interesting trade proposal involving Kirk Cousins
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
There is no quarterback controversy at Texas
Austin, TX2 days ago
5 recognizable names linked to Browns in free agency by insider
Cleveland, OH1 hour ago
Bill Simmons: People around NBA think James Harden is bound for Houston
Houston, TX2 days ago
Former USC receiver is looking for new home this spring
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Panthers release 3 players on Wednesday
Charlotte, NC15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy