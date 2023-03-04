"It felt like we were all superstars" - James Posey describes 2008 Boston Celtics' team culture

James Posey shared the culture that made the 2008 Boston Celtics experience so unique.

When James Posey arrived in Boston during the 2008 NBA campaign, he had already played 8 NBA seasons split with four different teams. During that span, Posey had made four trips to the playoffs and owned a championship ring as a member of the 2006 Miami Heat team.

But despite carrying vast experience heading to Boston, Posey said in this 2021 BasketballNews.com article that playing for the Men in Green in 2008 was an experience he will always cherish.

"KG, P, and Ray went out of their way to build a culture where everyone felt so welcomed and invited and just loved. We never really looked at the team as different classes of players. We all felt like superstars and genuinely enjoyed each other's company so much that we all just kinda formed one big clique," Posey wrote.

"When you have that kind of dynamic on a team, it makes you want to be better at your job because you actually feel invested. And if you're having an off day or you're not really getting the minutes or the shots you want, it's easy to be happy for whoever is having a 'good' day because you genuinely care about your teammates."

"I played for seven different teams over the course of my 12-year career in the league, and nowhere else was able to compare to the situation in Boston. I know it might sound corny, but it was truly a family. It felt like we were all superstars."

That atmosphere made the Celtics such a good team and gave Posey a second championship ring.

Most Dramatic NBA Turnaround Ever

At 24-58, the Boston Celtics' 2007 season was the second-worst ever in the franchise's storied history. During the season, the Celtics suffered a franchise-worst 18-game losing streak, and when the regular season was over, they owned the second-worst record in the NBA.

The following year, Danny Ainge acquired veteran superstars Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen to help Paul Piece revive the Celtics' glory years. The Celtics also added Sam Cassell, PJ Brown, and James Posey to bring more firepower and experience to the team. With a revamped line-up, the Celtics became immediate title contenders.

Boston would finish the regular season with a 66-16 record, the third-most in franchise history and the best in the league that year. The Celtics also went 40-1 at home that season, tied with the 2015-16 San Antonio Spurs and the 1985-86 Boston Celtics for the best home record by a team in a single season. More importantly, they won the 2008 NBA championship, the 17th Larry O'Brien Trophy for the franchise, and the first for Boston in the post- Larry Bird era.

Second Title For James Posey

While the offseason additions of Garnett and Allen made the 2008 Boston Celtics instant title contenders, the signing of James Posey solidified their status. Posey became a key contributor off the Boston bench, providing the team with clutch baskets and tough defense, which was on full display against Kobe Bryant in the Finals.

Before going to Boston, Posey played two seasons in Miami . During the first of those two years, Posey was a starter and shot a career-high 40.3% from three-point distance. In the playoffs, he stepped up his game and was one of the key players during the Heat's 2006 title run.

As a Celtic, Posey averaged only 7.4 points per game during the regular season and 6.7 points per game in the playoffs. He also played in only 24.6 minutes per game during the regular season and 22.0 minutes per game in the 2008 playoffs. Despite those, Posey won a second championship ring with the Celtics in one of the best one-and-gone seasons for a veteran free agent.