Syndicated show 'Rachael Ray' wrapping 17-season run

March 4 (UPI) -- Celebrity chef and interviewer Rachael Ray has announced she is wrapping her eponymous weekday daytime program after 17 seasons.

"In my more than 20 plus years in television I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television with Rachael," the Daytime Emmy winner said in a statement Friday.

"However I've made the decision that's it's time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career."

Ray recently started up a production company called Free Food Studios, which will produce its own culinary and lifestyle content.

The show's ending comes as its fellow syndicated daytime programs Dr. Phil, Judge Mathis, The People's Court, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Wendy Williams Show, Maury, Dr. Oz and The Real have also ended their runs or announced they will be soon.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com