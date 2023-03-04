Open in App
'Saving Private Ryan,' 'True Romance' actor Tom Sizemore dead at 61

By Karen Butler,

5 days ago

March 4 (UPI) -- Saving Private Ryan and True Romance actor Tom Sizemore died Friday at a Los Angeles area hospital about two weeks after suffering a brain aneurysm. He was 61.

"It is with great sadness and sorrow I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore ('Tom Sizemore') aged 61 passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St. Joseph's Hospital Burbank. His Brother Paul and twin boys Jayden and Jagger (17) were at his side," the star's representative Charles Lago said in a statement .

On Wednesday, Sizemore's family released another statement saying his condition wasn't improving.

"The family is now deciding end of life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday," they said.

"We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them."

The actor has dozens of film and TV credits on his resume, including Heat, Black Hawk Down, Born on the Fourth of July, Pearl Harbor, Point Break, Wyatt Earp , Natural Born Killers and Twin Peaks.

He also has a lengthy arrest record for offenses such as DUI, domestic violence and possession of a controlled substance, but has said in recent years that he had been trying to stay clean and sober.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

