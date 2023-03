Saturday will be another hot and windy day across Central Florida.

Winds will reach speeds of 15 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts reaching over 30 miles per hour.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Record highs are in Saturday’s forecast, with Orlando possibly hitting 90 degrees, which would tie the record high if reached.

Read: Businesses react to bills they say could target drag shows, impede operations

A weakening front moves in during Saturday afternoon into the evening, bringing a few showers to Central Florida.

Read: Local woman who allegedly killed terminally ill husband at hospital out on bond, records show

There is a 20% chance of rain later today.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.