Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
FOX4 News Kansas City

‘Enough already’: Kansas governor slams NYC mayor’s comments in exclusive interview

By Rebekah Chung,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wy1Y8_0l7dI4s000

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is pushing back against the latest comments from New York City Mayor Eric Adams. In an exclusive interview with Kansas Capitol Bureau, she explained what’s led up to the heightened tensions over his comments.

Adams took a jab at the state’s Capital city of Topeka earlier this week, drawing a parallel between the city and a “small town or village somewhere.” The Governor responded to the mayor in a tweet Friday , stating he “[owes] Kansas an apology.”

“It just seems to be something about Kansas. I can’t tell you, I’m not in his head.” Kelly said.

Saint Luke’s East Hospital placed on lockdown while police search for shooting suspect

This is the second time Adams has made public disparaging comments about the state. In September, he said Kansas “doesn’t have a brand.

After his comments last year, the governor said she took a different approach, sending her daughter and son-in-law in New York to respond with some “Kansas kindness.”

“I asked him to go to Gracie Mansion, which is on the Upper East Side in Manhattan, and deliver some ‘Kansas kindness’ in the form of Creekstone Farm steaks. But we also gave him some other non-steak Kansas goodies to just sort of shower him with Kansas kindness and tell him he’s forgiven,” Kelly said. “I was glad to respond that way the first time. This time, no.”

FOX4 Newsletters: Get the latest headlines sent directly to your inbox

This time, the Governor said she’s putting her foot down. She said she hopes the mayor sees her tweet and delivers an apology.

“No mayor, no elected official, no other person ought to even think those kinds of things about another state or community, much less, let them come out of your mouth,” Kelly said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Kansas Gov. Demands Apology From Eric Adams After Shady Topeka Comment
Topeka, KS5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kansas state representative calls rainbow drawings proof of indoctrination at Leavenworth school
Leavenworth, KS1 day ago
You’ll soon lose an hour due to daylight saving. Didn’t Kansas try to end the practice?
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Kansas superintendent reacts to swatting incident
Junction City, KS23 hours ago
As Kansas lawmakers target abortion rights, opposition unites at Statehouse
Topeka, KS2 days ago
8 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Kansas
Salina, KS1 day ago
Kansas lawmakers looking to cap how long trains can be when traveling through state
Wichita, KS1 day ago
A new study predicts the Arkansas River will continue to get drier. What does that mean for Wichita?
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Kansas Animal Shelter Implements ‘Name Your Price’ Adoptions
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Missouri motorcyclist killed in crash on I-70 near state line
Kansas City, KS2 days ago
Driver hospitalized after semi-truck flips near Kansas creek
Cherryvale, KS1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy