A search party led by the United Cajun Navy began a formal search Saturday for a Georgia man who disappeared in Baton Rouge.

The United Cajun Navy said they are looking for 42-year-old Nathan Millard, who was last seen on Feb. 23 around 11:30 p.m. at Happy’s Irish Pub on Third Street in downtown Baton Rouge.

The United Cajun Navy is a nonprofit organization focused on search and rescue assistance. They also provide relief for those in need of food supplies and medical care.

In addition to the organization, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, the City of Baton Rouge water search and dive team, and community outreach partners are working together to find Millard at an event on Saturday morning.

Officials said the father of Allie Rice, an LSU student killed in 2022, is also helping in the search for Millard.

The group met at 8 a.m. at the Watermark Hotel in Baton Rouge and began their search.

According to his wife, surveillance images show a stranger using Millard’s debit card .

Millard’s wife is praying for a miracle . “I’m heartbroken. It’s a nightmare that I want to wake up from. This is my worst nightmare,” said Amber Millard.

The last update authorities provided was new photos of Millard from Texas EquuSearch, where he was seen at his hotel before he vanished.

Police are asking anyone with any information to call CRIMESTOPPERS at (225) 344-7867. You can also call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

