F1 23 release date, price, consoles, new features, preorder details and Champions vs standard editions

The 2022 version of Formula One's official videogame, F1 22, is said to have shifted around 579,000 units since its release, raking in a gross revenue approaching $24 million.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who's an ambassador for creators Electronic Arts Sports, featured on the standard edition cover last year accompanied by Lando Norris of McLaren and George Russell, the Mercedes teammate of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

With the new season starting on March 5 in Bahrain, gamers are also eagerly anticipating the chance to snap up F1 23.

Here's what we know so far about the game, including the latest on its release date, how much it might cost and any changes to look out for.

F1 23 release date: When does the game come out?

Last year's game was released on July 1, 2022, so it's likely that the 2023 edition could be released around that date again. The Champions version was released on June 28.

F1 22 came out to coincide with the weekend of the British Grand Prix. The race is on July 9 this year, so the game could come out a week later if developers repeat the trick.

F1 23 price: How much will the game cost?

It is reasonable to expect the prices to be similar to F1 22.

In the UK, the game cost £69.99 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X and £59.99 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions in 2022.

Those prices were $69.99 and $59.99 in the US, with the Champions version costing another £10 or $10.

The cheapest version of the game was available for Microsoft Windows on PCs, costing £49.99 or $49.99.

What new features are available in F1 23?

The game is likely to introduce a number of new features reflecting the new circuits and rules in the 2023 F1 season.

Tracks such as the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia, for example, and the returning Melbourne and Singapore races are certain to be part of the game.

Azerbaijan (Baku), Austria (Red Bull Ring), Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps), Qatar (Lusail), the United States (Circuit of The Americas) and Sao Paulo (Interlagos) now have sprint races, which were added to the game last year.

F1 23 consoles

The game will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms via Steam, Epic Games Store and Origin.

The addition of Origin for the first time in 2022 meant that F1 was available to play in the EA Desktop app.

Pre-order F1 23

Pre-orders were available in April 2022 for F1 22, although details have not been confirmed for F1 23 yet.

Buyers who pre-order are likely to be in for rewards along the lines of last year's release, which gave gamers 5,000 PitCoins on the standard version and 18,000 on the Champions edition.

F1 Standard edition vs Champions edition

The Champions edition switched the cover art to drivers who had won the title in Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso.

It also offered Aston Martin Vantage and Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series safety cars that could be driven in safety mode.

The Champions edition featured 18,000 Pitcoins to buy customisation items including suits, helmets, caps, liveries and sponsors and exclusive Podium Pass items.

A Life Starter Pack of exclusive furniture and wall art, a New Era Content Pack based on the car of the same name and the chance to pick three legendary drivers — Jacques Villeneuve, Mark Webber and Nico Hulkenberg — were also available to Champions edition owners.