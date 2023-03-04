Men’s volleyball begins season with close losses, hard-fought victory

Bearcats set to travel to Santa Barbara today for matches against Laguna Blanca, St. Bonaventure

– The Paso Robles High School Men’s Volleyball program kicked off its season with three pre-league matches, according to Coach Scott Gardner. The Bearcats played host to the Salinas Cowboys on last Thursday, and traveled to Pioneer Valley for a match against the Panthers on Tuesday. The Bearcats played both teams, and despite all sets being close, the Cowboys and Panthers took the matches with scores of 3-1.

The Bearcats were on the verge of turning their close losses into hard-fought victories, but errors at critical times proved costly. On Thursday, March 2, the Bearcats hosted the Immanuel Eagles and were led by Captains Omar Acevedo and Miguel Muniz. Bennett Reed and Ezra Smeltzer also made significant contributions, with Maxwell Berry providing assists and Colin Daugherty impressing with his situational serving.

The Bearcats started the match off shaky but regained their composure, playing great volleyball in sets two through four. The final set score was 26-24, with the Bearcats winning the match. Acevedo led the team in kills with 15, followed by Muniz and Reed with 11 each. Daugherty had four aces, and Reed had three. Smeltzer had five blocks, and Berry provided 39 assists.

The Bearcats are set to travel to Santa Barbara today for matches against Laguna Blanca and St. Bonaventure.