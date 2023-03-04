Big snake: Officials discover 14-foot python in New York

A 14-foot reticulated python was discovered on Feb. 14 on the side of a road in eastern Long Island, the New York Department of Environmental Conservation said in a news release .
Details of the find were released by the agency on Wednesday.
“Nothing to see here,” the DEC wrote in a Facebook post . “Just your average, run-of-the-mill 14-foot reticulated python on the side of the road on Long Island.”
The reptile was dead but state officials are still searching for its owner because it is illegal to have these kinds of snakes as pets in New York, WNBC-TV reported.
Officers responding to the scene said the snake was curled up in a ball on the road, the DEC said in a news release . “The (officers) removed the snake from the roadway to appropriately dispose of it.”
