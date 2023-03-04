MN weather: Winter storm watch issued ahead of 'wet, slushy snow'

A winter storm watch has been issued ahead of snow that will arrive in Minnesota Sunday afternoon, though there remains uncertainty of where much of it will hit.
The National Weather Service has issued the watch for a band of central and northern Minnesota that starts north of the Twin Cities, ahead of what it describes as "wet, slushy snow" that will start in the west of the state Sunday afternoon, before moving eastwards.
Models had been hinting at accumulating show north of I-90 but that track has since shifted northwards, with accumulations now most likely north of I-94.
Were that system to shift southwards then the Twin Cities could be hit with a few inches of snow.
Currently, the NWS puts the metro as having a 30% chance of seeing 4 inches of snow or more. Any snow that does fall overnight will turn to slush on the roads Monday morning as temperatures warm.
The NWS says more snow could follow later in the week – with lower temperatures meaning it actually will be snow rather than rain.
That said, uncertainty remains:
"There is more confidence in the fact that there should be some accumulating snow later next week, but less confidence in the specific timing, so for that reason there are small chances for snow from Wednesday through Saturday."
Comments / 0