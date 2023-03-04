MN weather: Winter storm watch issued ahead of 'wet, slushy snow'

The snow will start Sunday afternoon.

A winter storm watch has been issued ahead of snow that will arrive in Minnesota Sunday afternoon, though there remains uncertainty of where much of it will hit.

The National Weather Service has issued the watch for a band of central and northern Minnesota that starts north of the Twin Cities, ahead of what it describes as "wet, slushy snow" that will start in the west of the state Sunday afternoon, before moving eastwards.

There remains, however, a great deal of uncertainty just 36 hours out from its arrival about the amount of snowfall and where it's most likely to hit.

That's because of what the NWS describes as an "atmospheric battle" that is likely to see a mix of rain, sleet and snow further south.

"Since this is a warmer system with rain to the south and snow to the north, this uncertainty leads to a significant difference in weather for your location," the NWS forecast discussion.

Models had been hinting at accumulating show north of I-90 but that track has since shifted northwards, with accumulations now most likely north of I-94.

Were that system to shift southwards then the Twin Cities could be hit with a few inches of snow.

Currently, the NWS puts the metro as having a 30% chance of seeing 4 inches of snow or more. Any snow that does fall overnight will turn to slush on the roads Monday morning as temperatures warm.

National Weather Service.

The NWS says more snow could follow later in the week – with lower temperatures meaning it actually will be snow rather than rain.

That said, uncertainty remains: