Jefferson City, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Four people displaced after Jefferson City house fire

By Erika McGuire,

5 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Four residents of a Jefferson City home were displaced after a house fire Friday evening, according to the Jefferson City Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a fire on the 100 block of West Franklin Street around 8:15 p.m.

Crews said firefighters arriving at the scene found heavy fire showing from a side window of the single story home, with all occupants outside of the home.

JCFD says, firefighters were able to put the fire out but the home did have heavy fire damage throughout.

The four residents that were displaced are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Four people displaced after Jefferson City house fire

