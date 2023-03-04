Open in App
May need paid subscription
The Independent

Fire rips through fuel storage depot in Indonesia, killing at least 16

By Oliver Browning,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VZHnt_0l7dBL6z00

Footage shows a fire ripping through a fuel depot and nearby houses in Indonesia ’s capital Jakarta .

At least 16 people have died and more than a dozen are missing under the rubble of charred buildings after the blaze broke out on Friday night (3 March).

Fire officials said around 260 firefighters and 52 fire engines attended the scene, with the blaze eventually extinguished just before midnight, after it tore through the area for more than two hours.

More than 1,300 people were displaced by the fire and are taking shelter in government offices and a sports stadium.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL1 day ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD1 day ago
Former Obama official is killed as ‘severe turbulence’ rocks plane
Leesburg, VA2 days ago
Mother of Utah man shot dead by police claimed to be ‘sovereign citizen’ in similar traffic stop a year before
Farmington, UT2 days ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Second person dies after stampede at New York rap concert sparked by false shooting reports
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Defensive Trump insists CPAC speech was packed after Chris Christie led mockery over empty seats
Washington, DC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy