An 11-year-old girl from Broward is missing. Detectives are asking for help

Have you seen Regina McGill?

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives with the Missing Persons Unit ask for the public’s help to find 11-year-old Regina. She was last seen around 3 p.m. Friday, March 3, near the 1700 block of Northwest Third Avenue in Pompano Beach.

According to investigators, Regina is 5 feet tall, weighs about 125 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white sweater and black sweatpants.

If you have information on where Regina may be contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.