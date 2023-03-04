Open in App
Pompano Beach, FL
Miami Herald

An 11-year-old girl from Broward is missing. Detectives are asking for help

By Howard Cohen,

5 days ago

Have you seen Regina McGill?

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives with the Missing Persons Unit ask for the public’s help to find 11-year-old Regina. She was last seen around 3 p.m. Friday, March 3, near the 1700 block of Northwest Third Avenue in Pompano Beach.

According to investigators, Regina is 5 feet tall, weighs about 125 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white sweater and black sweatpants.

If you have information on where Regina may be contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.

