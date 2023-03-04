Open in App
Hanceville, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Career fairs March 7 and March 9 at Wallace State

By Gail Crutchfield,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qu8DR_0l7d53qB00

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Wallace State Community College is hosting two career fairs March 7 and 9 that are open to students and the public. Presented by the college’s Center for Career and Workforce Development, the career fairs will bring dozens of employers to the college, all looking to fill positions open at their places of business.

“We are thrilled to host these career fairs,” said Jamie Blackmon, director of the Center for Career and Workforce Development. “We have more than 100 employers scheduled to attend the career fairs. Every student from Wallace State is welcome to visit each day, as well as anyone from the community who may be looking for employment.”

On March 7, the Academic & Technical Career Fair is a general career fair with employers from many businesses and industries. The Academic & Technical Career Fair will be held from 9 a.m. -1 p.m. in Tom Drake Coliseum.

Employers planning to attend include: Adtran, AES Incorporated, Alabama Credit Union , Alabama Department of Corrections, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Altec Ind., American Cast Iron Pipe Company, Ascension St. Vincent’s, Birmingham Police Department, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Brasfield & Gorrie, CAPNA, Cerrowire, LLC., Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, DCH Health System, Decatur Police Department, Dixie Grinders, Inc., ERC, Federal Bureau of Prisons, First Federal Mortgage, Frogg Toggs, H&R Agri-Power, HH Technologies, Huntsville Police Department, Inland Buildings, Inline Electric Supply, Jupiter CNC Systems, KAMTEK, INC., My-Way Transportation Inc., Nextran Truck Center, Northwestern Mutual of Alabama , Nucor Steel, Orchid Orthopedic Solutions Alabama, Peach State Truck Center / Birmingham Freightliner , Penske Truck Leasing , Personnel Board of Jefferson County, Prince Metal Stampings, USA Inc., Progress Rail, RE Garrison Trucking, REHAU Inc., Revere Control Systems, RGNext, Royal Technologeis, Rusken Packaging, Samuel Associated Tube Group, Schwarze Industries , Scott’s Orchard, Southern Haulers, Southland Transportation Group, Inc., Steward Machine Company, Sybridge Technologies, Thompson Tractor, Truckworx, Inc., UAB Talent Acquisition, United Rentals Inc, United States Air Force, United States Army, University of North Alabama, Velocity Truck Center, Walmart Distribution Center , Webb Wheel Products Inc., Westrock, Wholesalecars.com, Wolverine Industries, Yorozu Automotive Alabama and Y-tec Keylex Toyotetsu Alabama (YKTA).

On March 9, the Health Science Career Fair will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Peinhardt Conference Center at the School of Nursing and Center for Science.

Employers planning to attend include Ascension St. Vincent’s, Barfield Health Care, BlueFish Medical, Bradford Health Services, Children’s of Alabama, Cooper Green Mercy Health Services Authority, an Affiliate of UAB Health System, Crestwood Medical Center, Cullman Regional, DCH Health System, East Alabama Health, Encompass Health and Rehabilitation Hospital of North Alabama, Encompass Health, Lakeshore Rehabilitation Hospital, Federal Bureau of Prisons, First Federal Mortgage, Hanceville, Nursing & Rehab Center, Huntsville Fire & Rescue , Huntsville Hospital, Lakeland Community Hospital, Lawrence Medical Center , Marshall Medical Centers, McGuffey Healthcare and Rehab First, ProHealth Home Health and Hospice, Riverview Regional Medical Center, Select Specialty Hospital-Birmingham, Singing River Dentistry, Smile Partners USA, South Hampton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, LLC, Southern Tennessee Regional Health System, The University of Alabama Capstone College of Nursing, UAB Callahan Eye, UAB Medicine, UAH – College of Nursing, United States Army, Wellstone, Inc. and Woodland Village Healthcare.

For more information about the career fairs or about the Center for Career and Workforce Development, call 256-352-8356

Registration for Spring 2023 Mini Term II classes is ongoing, with classes beginning March 8. Priority registration for summer and fall semesters will begin April 3, with registration for all students on April 6. Summer 2023 classes begin May 24. Fall 2023 classes begin Aug. 18. For more information, visit www.wallacestate.edu , call 256-352-8000 or come by Lion Central in the lobby of the James C. Bailey Center Monday-Wednesday 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., or Friday 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Community Policy