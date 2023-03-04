Open in App
Cullman, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Pet of the Week: Miss Beans

By Amy Leonard,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HmA5E_0l7d514j00

CULLMAN, Ala . – This week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week is Miss Beans!

Miss Beans is a 1-1.5-year-old mini yellow lab and hound mix who is ready to find her forever home. Miss Beans is an athletic girl and loves to play and be a silly girl. She would appreciate a new home where she has the opportunity to get out every day for some exercise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gbP3U_0l7d514j00

Given that Miss Beans is still young, she has plenty of time to learn new tricks as well as gain obedience training skills. She is already a champ on her leash and is quick to learn.

When it comes to Miss Beans’ personality, she’s a typical pup who loves playing with her toys and exploring the world around her. When trying to get you to understand what she is feeling and thinking, Miss Beans will tell you “whoo whoo!” She’s a happy girl when she has plenty of love and attention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3llS75_0l7d514j00

Miss Beans’ adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet and microchip. All animals are spayed or neutered prior to adoption.

Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or www.cullmananimalshelter@co.cullman.al.us or visit the shelter at 935 Convent Road NE.

