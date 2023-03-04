Pet of the Week: Miss Beans

CULLMAN, Ala . – This week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week is Miss Beans!

Miss Beans is a 1-1.5-year-old mini yellow lab and hound mix who is ready to find her forever home. Miss Beans is an athletic girl and loves to play and be a silly girl. She would appreciate a new home where she has the opportunity to get out every day for some exercise.

Given that Miss Beans is still young, she has plenty of time to learn new tricks as well as gain obedience training skills. She is already a champ on her leash and is quick to learn.

When it comes to Miss Beans’ personality, she’s a typical pup who loves playing with her toys and exploring the world around her. When trying to get you to understand what she is feeling and thinking, Miss Beans will tell you “whoo whoo!” She’s a happy girl when she has plenty of love and attention.

Miss Beans’ adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet and microchip. All animals are spayed or neutered prior to adoption.

Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or www.cullmananimalshelter@co.cullman.al.us or visit the shelter at 935 Convent Road NE.

