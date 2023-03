Geaux Nation’s Chessa Bouche is in Greenville (SC) for the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament, and she gives her take on LSU’s first win the tourney under Kim Mulkey.

#2 LSU beat #7 Georgia handily, 83-66, to advance to the Semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

LSU will take on Tennessee in the next round.

For the full report, click on the video provided…

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.