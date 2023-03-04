Jeopardy! Contestants Whiff On Entire Sports Category as Internet Revels

We’ll admit, the answers weren’t quite as obvious as in previous episodes. Still, you’d think someone would’ve known at least one of the five.
After wrapping up the category, one contestant said, “The internet is going to love this.”
Indeed, Jeopardy! contestant, we are going to love this. It’s only fair, right? Those three contestants have a much wider knowledge base than most of us (or at least the individual writing this). We have to relish the small victories when we can.
Internet Sounds Off on Jeopardy! Contestants’ Struggles in Sports Category
When social media learned that a sports category stumped all three Jeopardy! contestants on Thursday, the gloves came off. Plenty of viewers chimed in about the lack of sports knowledge on the show.
“Tonight’s Jeopardy contestants don’t seem to know a thing about sports,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added, “Is it sad that I had all those correct?”
