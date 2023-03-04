Open in App
Bluffton, SC
The Island Packet

Bluffton man charged with child sex crimes to be prosecuted by Attorney General’s office

By Evan McKenna,

5 days ago

A Bluffton man accused of owning and distributing child sexual abuse material will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office, according to a Friday news release .

Donald Charles King, 71, of Bluffton, was charged Friday morning with one second-degree count and one third-degree count of sexual exploitation of a minor, Beaufort County jail records show.

Police have accused King of owning and distributing child sexual abuse material , more widely known as child pornography. Under South Carolina law, both of his charges are considered felonies, with each punishable by up to 10 years in prison .

King’s arrest was part of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, a statewide joint operation between the Attorney General’s Office and local law enforcement. Investigators began looking into King after receiving an online tip.

Task force members from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the Charleston Police Department carried out King’s arrest, according to the news release. The Attorney General’s Office will prosecute his case.

As of 8 a.m. Monday morning, King was in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

  • In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested
  • In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety
  • In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.

