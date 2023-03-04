Open in App
NBC2 Fort Myers

Forecast: Fire alert ends, temperatures in upper 60s

By Meteorologist Justin Hobbs,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11201g_0l7cyVnn00

Winds are slowly backing down to below the teens in most areas, and our fire alert will be over by Saturday evening. The rest of the night will remain mostly clear and mild, with overnight temperatures dropping into the upper 60s.

The cold front to our north stalls out more and becomes stationary across the state for Sunday, leading to a few more clouds for Southwest Florida. It will also spark a few stray showers on Sunday. That chance is more likely for communities east of I-75.

Sunday afternoon for most areas will be partly sunny and warm again, with highs back near 88 degrees. Winds will be much calmer than the last couple of days. Expect sustained winds to be in the mid to lower teens in the late afternoon and early evening.

As the stationary boundary drifts further south and dissipates through Monday, we will keep the stray to an isolated chance for a shower. Monday’s rain chance continues to decrease with the main areas for a rain chance being predominantly east of I-75. Highs on Monday will continue to be warm and above average in the upper 80s.

