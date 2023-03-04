Nets signing center Nerlens Noel, agent says

Free agent center Nerlens Noel is signing a 10-day contract with the Brooklyn Nets , his agent, George Langberg, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday.

After completing a buyout with the Detroit Pistons this week, Noel, 28, is joining a Nets team needing size off the bench.

The Nets will be Noel's sixth team in a nine-year NBA career. He had averaged 2.3 points and 2.6 rebounds in 14 games (3 starts) for Detroit before the buyout and has career averages of 7.2 points and 6.1 rebounds.