20 major changes 'Daisy Jones and The Six' made from the bestselling book

"Daisy Jones & The Six" is available to stream on Amazon Prime. Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Prime Video's "Daisy Jones & The Six" is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's 2019 novel of the same name.

We rounded up the biggest differences between the show and the bestselling book.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first six episodes of "Daisy Jones & The Six."

Riley Keough as Daisy. Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Many of the song titles and lyrics were changed for the show.

"Daisy Jones & The Six" was released alongside an original soundtrack titled "Aurora," produced by Blake Mills and recorded by the cast at Sound City Studios in Los Angeles .

The title is one of the few details that it shares with the album described in the book.

Daisy Jones & The Six, the fictional band at the center of the story, records an award-winning and critically acclaimed album called "Aurora." Reid's novel describes a 10-song tracklist and includes an official lyric booklet.

In the show, only three songs retain their original names: the title track, "Please," and "Regret Me."

In addition to his role as producer, Mills was tasked with rewriting the real-life versions of the songs. He also enlisted some famous cowriters like Phoebe Bridgers and Marcus Mumford.

Indeed, when Daisy's angry-woman anthem "Regret Me" was released as a single before the show premiered, fans immediately noticed that nearly all the lyrics had been changed, including some iconic lines.

In the book, The Six's drummer Warren declares: "You know when she had me? When I knew that song was fucking great? When she said, 'When you think of me, I hope it ruins rock 'n' roll.'"

That line was cut from the show's final version of the song, among many others.

Riley Keough as Daisy, far left. Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

There's no mention of Daisy having a different name in the book.

In the show, Daisy's birth name is revealed as Margaret.

She changes it to Daisy when she hits the Los Angeles music scene, symbolizing her desire to forget her neglectful childhood.

The Six. Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

The origin story of The Six was slightly altered.

In the book, Pittsburgh-born siblings Billy and Graham Dunne start a blues-rock band together.

They call themselves The Dunne Brothers and go on to recruit local musicians: Warren (drummer), Pete (bassist), and Chuck (rhythm guitarist).

After Chuck is drafted for the Vietnam War, the band asks Pete's brother Eddie to take his place.

Later, after Karen joins the group as a keyboardist, they rename themselves The Six because there are six bandmates. (Graham and Warren also say they liked how it sounded like "The Sex.")

Conversely, in the show, Graham starts the band with his schoolmates and they quietly trick Billy into becoming their frontman.

"I never agreed to be in their band," Billy tells the camera. "I said that I would listen, maybe give 'em some pointers."

Additionally, there are only five bandmates in the show. When Karen suggests the new name, she includes Billy's girlfriend Camila in her calculation.

Josh Whitehouse as Eddie, far right. Amazon Studios

The show's version of Eddie is a combination of two characters.

In the book, Eddie is not an original member of The Six. Rather, his brother Pete is the band's bassist.

In the show, Pete doesn't exist. Instead, Eddie is a combination of the two — he switches from rhythm guitar to bass — and his last name is Roundtree instead of Loving.

Jack Romano as Chuck. Amazon Studios

The show's version of Chuck leaves the band to become a dentist.

In the book, Chuck dies at war in Cambodia.

The loss helps contextualize Billy's dismissive attitude towards Eddie, who takes Chuck's place in the band.

"Nobody could be Chuck," Billy says in the book. "But then we kept getting more shows and I didn't want to keep playing rhythm guitar onstage. So we invited Eddie. Figured he could pitch in for a little while."

Sebastian Chacon as Warren and Josh Whitehouse as Eddie. Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

At the actor's suggestion, Warren's last name was changed to Rojas.

In the book, Warren's last name is Rhodes and there's no indication that he's a Latino man. But when Sebastian Chacon was cast, he had a conversation with the showrunners about changing Warren's last name to maintain some of his own heritage.

"I did a lot of research trying to see if there was a white, American band that had a Latin anything. And they don't," Chacon told Insider. "So I wanted that to be a part of it somehow and I didn't wanna necessarily erase this special thing."

Chacon said he "threw out a bunch of last names" and Rojas is the one that stuck.

Ayesha Harris as Bernie and Nabiyah Be as Simone. Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Simone is made explicitly queer and she's given a brand new romantic storyline.

In the book, Simone's sexuality is unknown. Her scenes focus largely on her friendship with Daisy and her disco career in New York, but we know that she eventually gets married and has a daughter named Trina.

But in the show, Simone's queerness is made explicit in the third episode when she meets her love interest, a DJ named Bernie.

"I think it was a great addition because gay people created disco music," Be told Insider . "It was part of the movement, it was part of why the music was so relevant. So making Simone a queer character and having her be the pioneer, the face, and one of the fundamental aspects of this genre coming to life, I thought was super important."

Suki Waterhouse as Karen, center. Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Karen has a completely different style in the book, almost exclusively wearing turtlenecks.

The novel's version of Karen is a tomboy. She actively rejects feminine fashion because she wants to be seen as a musician more than a woman.

"I felt like I couldn't focus on playing if I dressed in miniskirts and boots and all that. I mean, I liked that look, but I wore high-waisted jeans and turtlenecks most of the time," she says.

This stands in contrast to Daisy, who tends to wear revealing clothing regardless of sexist reactions.

"When I auditioned for the Winters, I had this really great minidress I'd just bought, it was pale blue with a big belt across it. It felt like a lucky dress," Karen explains. "Well, the day I tried out, I didn't wear it. Because I knew they'd see a girl. And I wanted them to see a keyboardist. So I wore jeans and a University of Chicago T-shirt I stole from my brother."

She adds: "Daisy wasn't like that. It would have never occurred to Daisy to do that."

Conversely, in the show, Karen is styled in many of the same '70s silhouettes and flowy fabrics as Daisy. She even wears deep V-necks throughout the show, despite a scene where she explicitly tells their tour manager that she won't.

"Rod told me to wear low-cut shirts and I said, 'Dream on,'" she says in the book. "And that was about the end of that."

Camila Morrone as Camila. Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Billy and Camila meet under different circumstances.

In the book, Billy meets Camila at a hotel where The Six (then called The Dunne Brothers) were booked as a wedding band.

"I was standing there in the hotel lobby, on my way to the van. And she was waiting on a customer over at the bar," he says. "You could tell, just watching her, that she wasn't taking shit from anybody."

In the show, they meet at a laundromat instead, although their flirty conversation retains Billy's original pickup line: "If you give me your number I'll write a song about you."

Indeed, Billy writes many songs about Camila, including a single called "Señora," which isn't mentioned in the show. They fall in love while the band is building their reputation and taking gigs in other cities, even though they weren't finding much success yet.

"She'd say, 'If I wanted to be with a rich guy, I wouldn't have given my number to the singer of a wedding band,'" Billy recalls.

Sam Claflin as Billy and Camila Morrone as Camila. Amazon Studios

In the book, Camila says no when Billy asks her to come to California.

When Billy decides to move the band from Pittsburgh to LA, Camila dumps him.

"She said, 'You want me to just follow you around?' I said, 'I guess,'" Billy recalls in the book. "She took a moment and then she said, 'No, thank you.'"

Camila adds: "I was sick to my stomach without him. I was... kicking myself. Every day. Waking up in tears. My mom kept telling me to track him down. To take it back. But it felt like it was too late. He'd gone on without me. To make his dreams come true. As he should have."

Later, after The Six inks a deal with Runner Records, Billy calls Camila and proposes: "If I had a record contract, would you marry me?" She only moves to LA after that phone call and they're already engaged by the time she gets pregnant.

In the show, however, Camila decides to join Billy's journey before the band leaves Pittsburgh. Their proposal scene was cut and they don't even discuss getting married before their shotgun wedding in episode two.

Tom Wright as Teddy, far right. Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Billy's first encounter with Teddy was also tweaked.

In the book, the famed producer Teddy Price comes to see The Six perform at the Troubador in LA.

Billy recalls: "First thing Teddy says is — and you have to remember he had this real thick upper-crust British accent — 'You've got a hell of a talent for writing about that girl.'"

In the show, Billy runs into Teddy at a grocery store, already knowing who Teddy is, and begs him to give The Six a chance.

Additionally, the show's version of Teddy is American, not British — and certainly isn't, as Warren describes him in the book, "ugly as sin."

Actor Tom Wright told Insider that he "attempted to channel" real-life producers and music executives like Quincy Jones, Berry Gordy, and Al Bell.

Sam Claflin as Billy and Tom Wright as Teddy. Amazon Studios

In the book, Camila gives Billy an ultimatum after the birth of their daughter. In the show, Teddy does it.

The novel's version of Camila is headstrong and decisive, described by Karen as "a force to be reckoned with."

This is underscored when she gives birth to her first child without the support of her husband, who is deep into his addiction at this point in the story.

Although Teddy drives him to the hospital, Billy can't bear to meet his daughter while intoxicated.

"Right then, giving up on Billy felt easier than trying to have faith. I wanted to say, 'Tell him I'll raise this baby on my own,'" Camila says in the book. "But I had to keep trying for what I wanted for me and my kid. So I told Teddy, 'Tell him he can start to be a father this second or he's going to rehab. Now.'"

Instead, the show depicts Camila in the hospital as lonely and brokenhearted. Teddy takes Billy to rehab without consulting her.

Warren, Eddie, Karen, and Graham. Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Billy does go to rehab in the book, but he doesn't try to quit the band upon his return.

A good chunk of episode three follows The Six's efforts to find a new frontman after Billy leaves rehab. Eddie even attempts to step into the role.

By contrast, in the book, Billy never entertains quitting the band, immediately resolving to balance his sobriety and his family with his career.

He also promises to stay faithful to Camila when he returns home and finally meets their daughter.

"I couldn't believe what I put Camila through and I couldn't believe that she was still standing there, giving me another shot. I didn't deserve it. And I knew it," Billy says in the book. "I told her then that I would spend the rest of our life together trying to be as good as she deserved."

Camila adds: "I think you have to have faith in people before they earn it. Otherwise it's not faith, right?"

Camila Morrone as Camila and Sam Claflin as Billy. Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

The show only includes one of Billy and Camila's daughters.

In addition to Julia, the couple's first child, Billy and Camila also welcome twin girls in the book named Susana and Maria.

Camila is pregnant with the twins while The Six is touring to support their second album, "SevenEightNine." When the tour is over, Billy returns home to be with his family.

"I went on this long epic speech to Camila, I said, 'I'm giving it all up, honey. I don't want anything but this family. The five of us. That's all. I want or need,'" Billy says in the book.

He continues: "And Camila — keep in mind she's just had a C-section — I will never forget it, she goes, 'Oh shut the hell up, Billy. I married a musician. You'll be a musician. If I wanted to drive a station wagon and have a meatloaf ready at six o'clock, I would have married my father.'"

Riley Keough as Daisy and Sam Claflin as Billy. Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

In the book, Billy is compelled to make an album with Daisy after a successful tour and a splashy Rolling Stone cover.

The show streamlines Daisy's induction into The Six; in episode four, they perform one show together before Camila invites Daisy to a house party, convincing Billy to work with her.

In the book, the house party never happens. Instead, Daisy goes on tour with The Six as their opening act. The band's label adds her to the bill after the success of their joint single "Honeycomb," and she has palpable chemistry with Billy when they perform live.

As the tour is wrapping up, Rod invites Jonah Berg to write a profile for Rolling Stone. The cover story runs with the headline, "The Six That Should Be Seven." (Berg doesn't appear in the show until episode six, after they begin recording "Aurora" together.)

Although Billy is angry about the headline's implication, the flattering cover forces his hand. He realizes that his chemistry with Daisy is good marketing.

After consulting with Graham and Karen, he decides to invite Daisy to record a new album together, even though he is triggered by her addiction and erratic behavior.

"People have said Billy didn't want Daisy to join the band because he didn't want to share the spotlight but I don't think that was the case. Billy wasn't really an insecure guy in that way," Karen says in the book. "I think she just... unsettled him."

The show also cut a major character from the book: Hank Allen, Daisy's manager-turned-boyfriend, who accompanied her on the "SevenEightNine" tour.

By all accounts in the book, Hank was "taking advantage of Daisy" and "keeping her high as fuck," so she ended up firing him. This was another catalyst for Daisy joining The Six, because Rod took her under his wing instead.

Graham and Karen go to the beach in episode five. Amazon Studios

Karen and Graham's beach trip in episode five was invented for the show.

The fifth episode follows Karen and Graham as they quietly pine for each other. Karen begins to see Graham in a different light during an excursion to the beach with his girlfriend, and she decides to make her move.

In the book, this doesn't happen. Although Karen does make the first move, the two begin having sex while the band is on tour.

Daisy gets high and misses a studio session in episode six. Amazon Studios

The show de-emphasizes Daisy's addiction to play up the love triangle angle.

Daisy is seen drinking and popping pills throughout the show, but the depths of her addiction go largely unexplored.

In the book, Daisy begins using drugs at a very young age. She is depicted as kind and passionate, but also unstable, self-destructive, and impulsive; it's clear that Billy's complex feelings about Daisy are as much about her addiction, if not more so, than they are about his attraction to her.

"Look, Daisy was barefoot when it was cold, wearing jackets when it was hot, sweating no matter the temperature," Billy says in chapter seven, during their first tour together. "She never thought before she spoke. She seemed sort of manic and half-delusional sometimes."

"She was a drug addict," he continued. "The type of addict that thinks that other people don't know she's using, which is maybe the worst type of addict of all. There was no way — no matter what was happening, even if I wanted to — that I could let myself be around Daisy Jones."

Later, Billy finds Daisy inebriated at the hotel pool, a scene that's depicted in episode six. He watches her walk on broken glass without even feeling it.

In the book, this scene makes it clear clear that Daisy scares Billy — not because he's tempted to cheat on his wife, but because he's tempted to relapse.

"I couldn't stay because when I looked at Daisy, wet and bleeding and out of it and half-near falling down, I did not think, 'Thank God I stopped using,'" he reflects. "I thought, 'She knows how to have fun.'"

Billy and Daisy kiss in episode six. Amazon Studios

Billy and Daisy never kiss in the book.

In the sixth episode, Billy kisses Daisy after a particularly tense studio session. He later claims he did it to rile her up, so she could properly record "More Fun to Miss" (originally called "Impossible Woman" in Reid's version).

In the book, this kiss never happens. Instead, Daisy leans in while she and Billy are writing a song together, but Billy turns her down.

"My lips barely grazed his. I could feel them only in the sense that I was aware of having almost felt them. But then he pulled back," Daisy recalls, adding, "My heart dropped in my chest."

"I shudder thinking about it. About that time. How I could have made one small mistake that would have thrown my whole life away," Billy explains.

The incident is what inspires Daisy to write "Regret Me," which Reid has said was loosely based on "Silver Springs" by Fleetwood Mac . For his part, Billy tries to get Daisy kicked out of the band, but Graham talks him down.

"I was faithful to my wife from the very minute I straightened up," Billy says near the end of the novel, admitting that he fell in love with Daisy, "but Camila meant more."

Daisy and Billy argue in episode six. Amazon Studios

Reid describes the "Aurora" album cover very differently.

In the book, Billy and Daisy aren't speaking during the "Aurora" photoshoot because she tried to kiss him and he turned her down. There is palpable tension in the air, thanks to all the things left unsaid between them. They are actively trying not to touch or even look at each other.

The "Aurora" cover, as described in the book, reflects that very tension: a photo of Billy and Daisy standing next to each other, not touching, cropped to show only their torsos.

"They were angled in, and there was so much... the negative space between them felt... alive somehow," the photographer recounts. "There was so much purpose behind the not touching, right?"

"You knew who they were, even without seeing their faces," he adds.

Episode six depicts the same shoot, but in a very different way. Instead of simmering tension, Billy and Daisy are openly fighting about their feelings. Camila even catches them going at it. (In the book, she's not there.)

Thusly, the album cover they choose in the show is less subtle and more obviously romantic: a zoomed-in shot of Billy and Daisy's faces, looking directly into each other's eyes.

Eddie and Camila talk at a bar in episode three. Amazon Studios

The show implies that Eddie and Camila have an affair, which differs from the original story.

In the very first episode, Eddie says that he fell in love with Camila as a child. Throughout the show, it's clear that he carries a torch for her.

As the show goes on, Camila becomes jealous and spiteful watching Billy connect with Daisy. In episode six, when Camila and Eddie run into each other at a bar, it's safe to infer they engage in some kind of tryst .

"There were just so many secrets," Camila tells the camera. "I think I just needed one of my own."

By contrast, Reid never describes Eddie and Camila as sharing a special connection. In fact, Eddie seems to be infatuated with Daisy throughout the book, making several comments about her physical appearance.

Although Billy and Camila do admit to keeping secrets from each other, it's never implied that she would cheat with a member of Billy's own band.

"If I've give the impression that trust is easy... then I've misspoken," Camila says in the book. "It's the hardest thing I've ever had to do. But you have nothing without it. Nothing meaningful at all. That's why I chose to do it. Over and over and over. Even when it bit me in the ass. And I will keep choosing it until the day I die."