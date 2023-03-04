Open in App
Fayette, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boil water order lifted for residents in Fayette

By Erika McGuire,

5 days ago
FAYETTE, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources lifted the boil water order for Fayette on Friday.

The Department issued the order on February 24, 2023 after feathers were found in the Park Tower overflow pipe screen.

After the order was issued, officials with the department isolated the Park Tower.

The Givens Tower was then inspected, cleaned and tested for the bacteria called coliform.

The test then came back negative for coliform allowing the boil water order to be lifted on Friday, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

