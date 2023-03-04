Mystery loud bang reported in Leicester and beyond

A mystery ‘bang’ has been reported across Leicester and beyond leaving many baffled.

Posts on social media suggest a ‘sonic boom’ - with hundreds reporting and some saying they felt their homes shake during it.

The noise was also heard in Melton and Northhampton, and by people in Banbury and Oxford.

Sonic booms are created by the shockwaves created when an object travels through the air faster than the speed of sound.

Twitter users posted CCTV videos which capture the sound of the bang.

Aarondeep Mann, 22, heard the bang in Houghton-on-the-Hill, Leicestershire, and said his first thought was it may have been a gas explosion.

“It was the most random, loud thing we’ve ever heard as we were clearing the boot of the car out,” Mr Mann, a practice manager, said.

“First thoughts were that it could be a gas pipe explosion.

“All the neighbours came out as the houses were practically shaking.”

People in Leicester were quick to ask others on Twitter if they heard the bang, with one user writing, “Anyone else in #Leicester just hear a massive explosion?” Another tweeted: “did anyone else in leicester just witness that massive bang and the house shaking?”

Plane spotters on social media also suggested the sound may have come from an RAF Typhoon fighter jet scrambling to intercept another aircraft in distress.

Leicestershire Police tweeted: “We have received numerous calls in relation to a large explosion sound heard from various parts of the city and county.

“We like to reassure you that there is no concern however thank you for your immediate response to us.”

The RAF’s Airbus Voyager, the air force’s only in-flight refuelling plane, was being tracked by at least 1,440 people on Flightradar24 – a site that tracks aircraft in real time.

It comes after police were called to Fawley Refinery near Southampton on Friday night after similar reports.

Waterside Police said refinery officials had stated that “at this time there is no concern to the public and the incident is being investigated”.

“Refinery employees will be searching the site to confirm and identify any issues but everything is stable,” said police.

Waterside Police said on Facebook: “We have received reports of a loud bang at Fawley Refinery.

“This was also heard by officers from the Waterside Police team and officers from Response and Patrol who were in the Waterside area.

“Police immediately responded to the scene.

“The refinery have stated that at this time there is no concern to the public and the incident is being investigated.

“Refinery employees will be searching the site to confirm and identify any issues but everything is stable and no issue has been identified by sensors or CCTV.

“Fire crews are on standby and the Waterside team will be patrolling the area.”

In January 2021 a similar noise was reported in London when RAF jets were scrambled to help a private plane.