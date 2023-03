oregoncitizenslobby.org

HB 3152 PUC management of greenhouse gas emissions By dbleiler, 7 days ago

By dbleiler, 7 days ago

Status (overview) of bill:https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2023R1/Measures/Overview/HB3152. Committee assigned to bill:https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2023R1/Committees/HCEE/Overview. This bill permits Public Utility Commission to institute one or more proceedings to ensure commission’s regulations, rules ...