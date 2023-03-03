Change location
Oregon State
SB 803 standards for renewable diesel
By dbleiler,7 days ago
Status (overview) of bill:https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2023R1/Measures/Overview/SB803. Committee assigned to bill:https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2023R1/Committees/SEE/Overview. This bill establishes standard for carbon intensity and other characteristics of diesel fuel used in on-road motor...
