Open in App
Savannah, GA
See more from this location?
savannahceo.com

Savannah Philharmonic and Savannah Music Festival in Support of the City's Plan to Renovate the Johnny Mercer Theatre

By Staff Report,

7 days ago
The Savannah Philharmonic (SavPhil) and Savannah Music Festival (SMF) attended a presentation from architect and urban planner Christian Sottile at a City Council meeting last...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Savannah, GA newsLocal Savannah, GA
Historic Savannah Foundation Slated to Host Preservation Awards
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Local Women In Construction Partnering with Habitat for Humanity To Host A Week of Events for Community
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Perdue Farms Delivers $50,000 Grant To Support America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia “Feeding The Future” Capital Campaign
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
SCAD Shines at 2023 Oscars
Savannah, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy