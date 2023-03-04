Donald Trump Jr. Sinks To Another Sickening New Low At CPAC

Donald Trump Jr . repeated a cruel line of attack on Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland on Friday.

The eldest son of former President Donald Trump again described Fetterman as a “vegetable,” echoing an ugly comment he made to far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) during a February episode of his “Triggered” podcast.

Following a stroke last year, Fetterman developed an auditory processing disorder, which impacts the brain’s ability to filter and interpret sounds. He is currently in the hospital receiving treatment for clinical depression.

To the CPAC audience, Trump Jr. dismissed accusations that he was being ableist ― and then sank even further with another comment.

“I’d love for John Fetterman to have good gainful employment. Maybe he could be a bag guy at a grocery store,” he said. “Is it unreasonable for me to expect, as a citizen of the United States of America, to have a United States senator have basic cognitive function?”

Someone in the auditorium shouted, “Look at the president” — a reference to Joe Biden, who has similarly faced accusations of cognitive decline.

“Well, you make a solid point, sir,” the Trump scion responded. “Why should a United States senator be held to a different standard than the president of the United States himself? So we have to fix all of that.”