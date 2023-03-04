Grizzlies teammates say Brandon Clarke injury 'emotional,' 'extremely tough'

DENVER – Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke fell to the floor late in the first quarter of Friday night’s loss at Denver after an apparent non-contact injury to his lower left leg.

Clarke needed assistance getting off the floor and was eventually loaded onto a golf cart and taken to a local hospital in Denver.

The Grizzlies have not released any details about the injury as it was evaluated at the hospital on Friday night.

“I don’t know yet,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said when asked if the injury was believed to be serious. “I’m going to go to the hospital and see what is going on.”

The video, which shows Clarke fall in a heap after lunging for a rebound after a missed free throw, is unpleasant. He had a large bag of ice on the back of his lower leg while being carted out of the arena.

“It’s extremely tough,” Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones said, pausing to collect himself. “It’s emotional, man.

“That’s a guy who is one of our brothers. You go to battle with him every night and put the hours in every day. We’ve seen the work he puts in. To see him go down and it potentially be something serious, it’s heartbreaking and you feel for him. That’s all I can really say. It’s an emotional, tough, unfortunate and sad situation.”

Desmond Bane, who plays often with Clarke on the second unit, also expressed sadness when asked about the injury.

“Obviously our prayers are with him,” Bane said. “I’m thinking of him right now and hoping for the best. Regardless, we are a tight-knit group, and we are going to be here for him.

“It just sucks to see anybody go down. He’s strong-minded, though. We are going to rally around him and he will get through this.”

Clarke is averaging 10.7 points and 5.6 rebounds this season. He has been a key piece off the bench for the Grizzlies for most of four seasons, and signed a four-year, $52 million extension last year.

“I feel for him because I know he has worked his butt off this summer and this season to find his rhythm and be effective on the court,” teammate Xavier Tillman Sr. said. “I’m just really feeling for him.

“I hope the process to get back isn’t as long and strenuous as I’ve heard it can be. So, I hope he gets back soon.”

Tillman, another presence at center, is likely to fill in for Clarke if he misses significant time. Tillman has played well in the absence of starting center Steven Adams over the last month.

But Tillman doesn’t even want to think about that at the moment.

“My job is to be available as much as possible, so that’s all I’m trying to do,” Tillman said. “But look, I never want it to be at the cost of an injury to any of my teammates. That’s not how the game should go.”