Kellyanne Conway, George Conway To Divorce After Decadeslong Marriage: Report

Kellyanne Conway , a former adviser in Donald Trump ’s presidential administration, is reportedly sorting out the details of a divorce with frequent Trump critic and lawyer George Conway following 22 years of marriage, Page Six reported Friday.

The pair, who got hitched in 2001 and share four children together, have expressed contrasting political views in recent years, with Vanity Fair’s Bess Levin once calling their union “one of the greatest mysteries of the 21st century.”

George Conway’s criticism of Trump prompted the then-president to call him a “husband from hell” in 2019.

In a post on his Truth Social platform early Saturday, Trump offered his “Congratulations” to Kellyanne Conway and called her spouse a “wacko husband.”

The Page Six report came after a number of hints from the former Trump adviser that her marriage had been facing challenges.

In a 2022 memoir, she wrote that her husband’s “daily deluge of insults violated our marriage vows to ‘love, honor, and cherish’ each other.”

“I worry about our future. I worry about the harm that’s been visited upon this. And for what reason? For politics,” she told People in an interview to promote the book that year.

During a separate interview in 2022, “ CBS Mornings ” co-host Gayle King pointed out a part of the memoir that read, “The man you thought had your back ended up stabbing you in the back.”

“Isn’t that unfortunate,” Conway responded.

“Women can relate to that, but this was next level. And I’ll say this. George Conway’s vows are not to Donald Trump. He doesn’t owe loyalty or fealty to a political party or a certain president. That was to me and to honor and cherish.”