What time is F1 Bahrain Grand Prix? Race start time, TV schedule, live stream for Formula One opener

By Nathan Evans,

5 days ago

F1 returns for the new 2023 season with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 5.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will be looking to make it three World Drivers' Championship titles in a row this season, but he'll be chased all the way by teammate Sergio Perez, Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Saigon and Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

There'll also be full rookie campaigns for Logan Sargeant, Nyck De Vries and Oscar Piastri, whilst Pierre Gasly, Nico Hulkenburg and Fernando Alonso all join new teams for this year's action.

For all the times for this weekend's opening race of the F1 season, The Sporting News has you covered.

What time does F1 Bahrain Grand Prix race start?

The 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix sees the start of the 2023 F1 season much to the excitement of fans all around the world.

Country (Timezone) Race Start Time
Bahrain (AST) 18:00
United Kingdom (GMT) 15:00
USA (ET) 10:00
Canada (ET) 10:00
Australia (AEST) 02:00 (Monday 6)
India (IST) 20:30
Singapore (SGT) 23:00
New Zealand (NZDT) 04:00 (Monday 6)
Hong Kong (HKT) 23:00
Malaysia (MYT) 23:00

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix race schedule

Times stated are local times in Bahrain which is three hours ahead of GMT and eight hours ahead of ET.

Session Date Start Time
Free Practice 1 Friday March 3 14:30 - 15:30
Free Practice 2 Friday March 3 18:00 - 19:00
Free Practice 3 Saturday March 4 14:30 - 15:30
Qualifying Saturday March 4 18:00 - 19:00
Race Sunday March 5 18:00

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2023 TV channel

UK USA Canada Australia
TV Channel Sky Sports F1 ESPN/ABC TSN (English); RDS (French) Fox Sports

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2023 live stream

UK USA Canada Australia
Live Stream NOW TV / Sky Go app ESPN+, fuboTV TSN Direct Kayo
