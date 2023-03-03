KHQ Right Now

State 4A/3A boys: Mt. Spokane's 3A championship dreams end against O'Dea; Gonzaga Prep advances to 4A fourth-place game By Dave Nichols The Spokesman-Review, 6 days ago

By Dave Nichols The Spokesman-Review, 6 days ago

TACOMA – It’s become a familiar story when Spokane-area teams come across the state for the State 4A and 3A tournaments. Regardless of record or ...