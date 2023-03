floridanationalnews.com

Morehouse Named ASUN Player of the Year; Carter Earns First-Team Honors; Winston Named to Third-Team By FNN SPORTS, 7 days ago

By FNN SPORTS, 7 days ago

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The No. 24 FGCU women’s basketball team earned more awards from the ASUN Conference on Friday, as was fifth-year guard Tishara ...