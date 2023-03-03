Change location
science.org
Predicting the environmental fates of emerging contaminants: Synergistic effects in ozone reactions of nitrogen-containing alkenes
By Xinke Wang https://orcid.org/0000-0003-4848-0616,7 days ago
By Xinke Wang https://orcid.org/0000-0003-4848-0616,7 days ago
While nitro and amino alkenes are common in pharmaceuticals, pesticides, and munitions, their environmental fates are not well known. Ozone is a ubiquitous atmospheric oxidant...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0