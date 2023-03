rjbroadcasting.com

Waubun-Ogema-White Earth School Selects Jordan Spaeth as New Superintendent By Mark Askelson, 7 days ago

Waubun, MN — The Waubun-Ogema-White Earth School Board has chosen to hire within for their next school Superintendent. The board interviewed their top three Superintendent ...