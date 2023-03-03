Open in App
Waccabuc, NY
News 12

Up to $50,000 reward offered for info leading to arrest in Waccabuc post office robbery

By News 12 Staff,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bedNK_0l7LwyQd00

The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward for a robbery last month.

Up to $50,000 is available to the person who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects who robbed a post office in Waccabuc.

The incident occurred on Jan. 10. around 4:30 p.m.

Witnesses say two suspects had silver guns and ran off with cash.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 1-877-876-2455 and reference Case No. 3948135-ROBB.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

