Up to $50,000 reward offered for info leading to arrest in Waccabuc post office robbery

The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward for a robbery last month.



Up to $50,000 is available to the person who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects who robbed a post office in Waccabuc.



The incident occurred on Jan. 10. around 4:30 p.m.



Witnesses say two suspects had silver guns and ran off with cash.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 1-877-876-2455 and reference Case No. 3948135-ROBB.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.