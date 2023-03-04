Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
ABC13 Houston

Robbery, shooting inside Galleria parking garage around same time were unrelated, HPD says

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bL2ri_0l7KBcvt00

The Houston Police Department is investigating a robbery and shooting that occurred near the same time inside the orange garage near the intersection of West Alabama and South Post Oak in the Galleria area on Friday.

Around 7:30 p.m., police said a man was getting off the elevator when someone attacked and stole a bag from him. He called for help, and officers searched the garage for a suspect.

That's when they noticed a dark-colored Chevy Impala speeding through the garage and stopped it. Investigators said the driver had been shot unintentionally by a man in the back seat who was handling a gun.

Narcotics were also found inside the vehicle, police said.

The driver who was shot is expected to be OK.

The other two men in the car have been detained.

Eyewitness News asked police if the shooting and the robbery were connected.

"It is a little chaotic. It was a little confusing at first. Officers thought it was all related. Turns out, as of right now, we don't think it was related. Just shows you things can go a little crazy on the officers very quickly, and they have to try to figure out what's going on," Lt. Larry Crowson with HPD said.

Investigators tried interviewing witnesses to get a good description of the robbery suspect.

Everyone involved in these incidents inside the garage is expected to be OK.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Mother accused of abandoning her children in Houston-area for 7 weeks arrested
Mobile, AL10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 people stabbed, person detained just off Richmond Avenue in Westchase area, HPD says
Houston, TX8 hours ago
Woman arrested for shooting at twin brothers in SE Houston grocery store parking lot, records show
Houston, TX13 hours ago
Liquor store owner shoots and kills suspected burglar inside business in Coldspring, sheriff says
Coldspring, TX20 hours ago
Suspect accused of hitting woman arrested after hourslong SWAT standoff with twin babies in home
Houston, TX20 hours ago
Police make arrest hours after deadly double shooting in SE Houston
Houston, TX10 hours ago
Video shows thief pull gun on woman who tried to stop him from stealing her purse, HPD says
Houston, TX20 hours ago
Tilgham shooting: 2 men shot in Houston after noticing vehicle following them on I-10, police say
Houston, TX1 day ago
Suspects on the loose after shooting 2 men while driving down I-10, HPD says
Houston, TX1 day ago
Man found dead in Galveston home, police have a person of interest
Galveston, TX17 hours ago
Armed man shoots at woman but hits 13-year-old girl inside SE Houston apartment, HPD says
Houston, TX23 hours ago
Video shows customers running for cover after shots fired near Kemah bars
Kemah, TX1 day ago
Sixth arrest made in deadly Brazoria County home invasion, sheriff says
Freeport, TX18 hours ago
Man mad at family sparked NW Houston fire that tore through 16 apartments, document states
Houston, TX8 hours ago
Video shows woman scream as armed robber holds her up in her own garage in Briar Forest area
Houston, TX2 days ago
Passengers seen sitting outside car window as drivers performed dangerous stunts in parking lot
Missouri City, TX2 days ago
Deer Park man arrested in Colorado after allegedly taking off ankle monitor following guilty plea
Deer Park, TX17 hours ago
‘He’s scared. My mom is scared’: Couple terrified to stay in their Cypress home after shooting
Cypress, TX2 days ago
Street takeover suspect was out on bond in connection to hit-and-run death, records show
Houston, TX2 days ago
Good Samaritan killed helping stranded driver change tire on Houston freeway
Houston, TX1 day ago
Man fatally shot while sitting inside Jeep in parking lot of east Houston senior living apartments: HPD
Houston, TX3 days ago
Crews douse flames from Alief apartment complex fire, video shows
Houston, TX1 day ago
Son refused mental help hours before allegedly killing Clear Creek ISD coach, family says
League City, TX12 hours ago
Texas Amber Alert: 8-year-old Haven Barker missing since Tuesday morning out of Coldspring
Coldspring, TX12 hours ago
Two Houston Men Arrested On Charges Of Using A Counterfeit Key To Steal Mail From the College Station Post Office
College Station, TX2 days ago
16 families displaced when large fire rips through NW Houston apartment complex, HFD says
Houston, TX1 day ago
Houston crime: Car burglary suspect leaves behind phone with selfie as the screensaver
Houston, TX4 days ago
4 people hospitalized after at least 7 cars involved in crash on IH-610 South Loop, police say
Houston, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy