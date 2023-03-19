F1 schedule: Practice, qualifying, race times, and where to watch

You’ve come to the right place if you’re seeking the F1 schedule, including practices, qualifying, and race times for the whole 2023 season. Swipe down for all the on-track action today, across upcoming races, all the TV information, and more!

F1 schedule – Australia next weekend

The third weekend of the 2023 Formula 1 season will be underway soon as the sport travels to Albert Park Circuit. The F1 race will be live Sunday, April 2 on ESPN at 1:00 AM ET.

Next F1 race

Sunday, April 2

Series Time (ET) TV Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2023 1:00 AM ESPN Albert Park Circuit – Albert Park, Australia

F1 schedule – Practice and qualifying times (ET)

March 30:

9:30-10:30 PM: Practice 1 (ESPNEWS)

March 31:

1:00-2:00 AM: Practice 2 (ESPN2)

9:30-10:30 PM: Practice 3 (ESPNEWS/ESPNU)

April 1:

1:00 AM: Qualifying (ESPN)

F1 upcoming races

Sunday, April 30

Series Time (ET) TV Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 7:00 AM ESPN Baku City Circuit – Bakı, Azerbaijan

Sunday, May 7

Series Time (ET) TV Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 3:30 PM ABC Miami International Autodrome – Florida, United States

Major races on the F1 schedule

Sunday, May 28

Series Time (ET) TV Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix 2023 9:00 AM ESPN Circuit de Monaco – Monte Carlo, Monaco

Sunday, October 8

Series Time (ET) TV Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023 10:00 AM ESPN Losail International Circuit – Lusail, Qatar

Sunday, October 22

Series Time (ET) TV Formula 1 Armaco United States Grand Prix 3:00 PM ESPN Circuit of the Americas – Texas, United States

Sunday, November 19

Series Time (ET) TV Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 1:00 AM ESPN Las Vegas Street Circuit – Nevada, United States

Sunday, November 26

Series Time (ET) TV Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 8:00 AM ESPN Yas Marina Circuit – Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Where is the next F1 Grand Prix?

Formula 1 will be heading to the Albert Park Circuit, which is located in Albert Park, Australia. The venue is a 3.124-mile street course. The track’s last event was during the 2022 season when Charles Leclerc took the victory with Sergio Perez and George Russell rounding out the podium.

What channel is the F1 race on today?

The Formula 1 race from the Albert Park Circuit will be aired on ESPN at 1:00 AM ET on Sunday, April 2. It will represent the third race on the 2023 F1 schedule as the teams look to have a strong start to the season.

How long does an F1 race last?

Formula 1 races typically range from 80 to 100 minutes and cannot exceed two hours due to safety reasons. The race starts when the five red lights are turned off by the race director and the event needs to be completed within a three-hour window. The three-hour window is in place in case of a red flag or delay, but the two-hour window is official racing under green or yellow flag conditions.

How many F1 races are there in 2023?

There are 23 races on the 2023 F1 schedule. The Chinese Grand Prix was supposed to be included on the schedule for a total of 24 races; however, it has been canceled due to the COVID-19 policies still standing in the country.

When does the 2023 F1 season start?

The 2023 Formula 1 season will begin on March 5, 2023, when the sport travels to the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain. It will mark the start of the second season with the new cars on the F1 schedule.

