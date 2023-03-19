F1 schedule: Practice, qualifying, race times, and where to watch
By Austin Konenski,
1 day ago
You’ve come to the right place if you’re seeking the F1 schedule, including practices, qualifying, and race times for the whole 2023 season. Swipe down for all the on-track action today, across upcoming races, all the TV information, and more!
F1 schedule – Australia next weekend
The third weekend of the 2023 Formula 1 season will be underway soon as the sport travels to Albert Park Circuit. The F1 race will be live Sunday, April 2 on ESPN at 1:00 AM ET.
Formula 1 will be heading to the Albert Park Circuit, which is located in Albert Park, Australia. The venue is a 3.124-mile street course. The track’s last event was during the 2022 season when Charles Leclerc took the victory with Sergio Perez and George Russell rounding out the podium.
What channel is the F1 race on today?
The Formula 1 race from the Albert Park Circuit will be aired on ESPN at 1:00 AM ET on Sunday, April 2. It will represent the third race on the 2023 F1 schedule as the teams look to have a strong start to the season.
Formula 1 races typically range from 80 to 100 minutes and cannot exceed two hours due to safety reasons. The race starts when the five red lights are turned off by the race director and the event needs to be completed within a three-hour window. The three-hour window is in place in case of a red flag or delay, but the two-hour window is official racing under green or yellow flag conditions.
How many F1 races are there in 2023?
There are 23 races on the 2023 F1 schedule. The Chinese Grand Prix was supposed to be included on the schedule for a total of 24 races; however, it has been canceled due to the COVID-19 policies still standing in the country.
The 2023 Formula 1 season will begin on March 5, 2023, when the sport travels to the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain. It will mark the start of the second season with the new cars on the F1 schedule.
Comments / 0