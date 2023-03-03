Open in App
Huntington Beach, CA
See more from this location?
MyArkLaMiss

Disneyland fan sets record with whopping number of ‘most consecutive visits’

By Iman Palm,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dhApf_0l7JguKP00

(KTLA) – One California man’s love of Disneyland has earned him a spot in the record books.

Jeff Reitz, of Huntington Beach, has been recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as having visited Disneyland for the most consecutive days in a row — 2,995, to be exact.

The 50-year-old started his streak while unemployed in 2012.

“It started as a joke between friends when Disneyland announced they were giving an ‘Extra Disney Day’ when they announced the Leap Day 24-hour event in 2012,” Reitz told Guinness World Records. “We decided to use Disneyland as a positive as we were out of work and had annual passes that had been gifted, so it was a source of free entertainment.”

Reitz’s frequent trips to Disneyland soon caught the attention of the Orange County Register, which began logging Reitz’s journey on his 183rd visit to the park.

“Then the Associated Press picked up the story and it became real as I was contacted by newspapers and radio stations from around the globe asking for interviews.”

Disneyland took notice too, and began offering Reitz small tokens of their appreciation after certain milestones. After his first full year, for instance, they awarded him “Honorary Citizenship” at Disneyland.

He only stopped visiting when, in March 2020, the park temporarily shuttered amid the coronavirus pandemic, ending his streak.

With the Disney 100 celebration currently in full swing, Reitz plans to visit the park again soon.

“I have not set a return date yet, but now I think it would be really fun to return with my Guinness World Records title certificate to get pictures where I earned it — inside Disneyland,” he told the publication.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Walking No Longer an Option For Guests at Disney World Resort
Orlando, FL22 days ago
Walt Disney World Location Closing Forever Next Week
Orlando, FL26 days ago
Woman dies in fall at Disneyland
Anaheim, CA17 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Louisiana parents arrested after children reportedly found tied to their beds
Natchitoches, LA2 days ago
Authorities dispatched to Monroe apartment complex discover woman allegedly shot by boyfriend
Monroe, LA1 day ago
Monroe man allegedly distributing narcotics leads authorities on short pursuit; three suspects arrested
Monroe, LA2 days ago
Walt Disney World Location Shuts Down Permanently
Orlando, FL20 days ago
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL1 day ago
Woman dies after falling from Disneyland structure in Anaheim, California
Anaheim, CA17 days ago
Sports World Saddened By The Tiger Woods, Girlfriend News
New York City, NY20 hours ago
Record-Breaking Disney Guest Gave Up Visiting After Parks Became Unaffordable
Huntington Beach, CA10 days ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD23 hours ago
Theme Park Ordered to Close Immediately After Outbreak
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy